Special Olympics National Games Approaching

It’s getting closer.

With the Special Olympics Canada 2018 Summer Games just around the corner, Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said there isn’t a day that goes by with someone approaching her with questions regarding the games.

The games will run from July 31 to August 4. The sports involved include athletics, basketball, bocce, golf, rhythmic gymnastics, powerlifting, soccer, softball and swimming.

It is expected that over 3,000 spectators will be on site to experience the Games, in addition to more than 1,000 athletes, 290 coaches, officials and mission staff, and over 1,000 volunteers.