Special Olympics national meetings held in Antigonish ahead of 2018 games

Special Olympics officials from the across the country are in Antigonish this week. They are in town as Antigonish prepares to host the Special Olympics Canada National Summer Games next year.

Chefs de Mission, the heads of delegations for all provincial and territorial teams that will come to Antigonish next year met and toured all the venues on Tuesday. Meetings of Special Olympics leadership staff from across the country began Wednesday and continue Thursday.

The President and CEO of Special Olympics Canada, Sharon Bollenbach, says the delegations are impressed with the venues.

Nine sports will be featured at the games; track and field, basketball, bocce, golf, rhythmic gymnastics, powerlifting, soccer, softball and swimming. The Special Olympics Canada National Summer Games will be from July 31st to August 4th, 2018