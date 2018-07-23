JR Rahey's
Special Olympics National Summer Games receives $100,000 from ACOA

The 2018 Special Olympics Canada National Summer Games in Antigonish is getting support

Local Special Olympics Athlete Alex Dearden

from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency. ACOA has announced it will contribute $100,000 to the games.

The 2018 games opens July 31st, and will host more than 1,400 athletes in 9 sports. Athletes will begin to arrive on Sunday.

Hosting the games comes with a fund-raising target of $2.2 million. Other major contributors to the games include the provincial and federal governments, the Town and County of Antigonish, Michelin, Sobeys, Micco Companies and Clearwater.