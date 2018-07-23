Special Olympics National Summer Games receives $100,000 from ACOA

The 2018 Special Olympics Canada National Summer Games in Antigonish is getting support

from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency. ACOA has announced it will contribute $100,000 to the games.

The 2018 games opens July 31st, and will host more than 1,400 athletes in 9 sports. Athletes will begin to arrive on Sunday.

Hosting the games comes with a fund-raising target of $2.2 million. Other major contributors to the games include the provincial and federal governments, the Town and County of Antigonish, Michelin, Sobeys, Micco Companies and Clearwater.