Special Olympics Nova Scotia Pleased with the recent Provincial Games Hosted by St. FX

Officials with Special Olympics Nova Scotia are pleased with the Provincial Games at St. FX University held last weekend.

It’s a large undertaking; 925 athletes, coaches and mission staff, with upwards of 400 volunteers. Special Olympics Nova Scotia’s Director of Events, Communication and Youth Sport, Krista Wadman says St. FX University was excellent to work with, and the weather held out. Wadman says it made a couple of changes to the schedule this year, including holding the opening ceremonies on Thursday, making the games a four-day weekend.

Wadman says another change was moving the 100 metre heats in track and field to Friday night. Wadman says it’s an idea that came out the national games, hosted by St. FX in 2018. Hot weather that week prompted changes to the schedule, moving some track events to the evening.