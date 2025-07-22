Special Olympics Nova Scotia Provincial Summer Games Opens Thursday in Antigonish

The Special Olympics Nova Scotia Provincial Summer Games are kicking off Thursday evening in Antigonish.

Matt Quinn, director of sports and programs for Special Olympics Nova Scotia, noted the games are returning to Antigonish after a few years. The games include seven different sports, with the only sport held off the STFX campus being golf at the Antigonish Golf Club and Glen Lovat Golf Club in New Glasgow. Quinn said the unique thing about this event is athletes will be qualifying for a potential spot on Team Nova Scotia for the national summer games taking place in Medicine Hat in August of 2026.

The local games will play will host 15 regional teams from Nova Scotia, as well as teams from New Brunswick and PEI. Quinn said they anticipate between 650 and 700 athletes along with coaches support staff, for a total of about 925 people.

Things begin Thursday evening with the opening ceremonies, with competition running Friday morning to Sunday afternoon.

People interested in volunteering can visit specialolympicsns.ca to register.