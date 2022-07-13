Special Olympics Nova Scotia Summer Games in Antigonish Draw Near

The Special Olympics Nova Scotia Summer Games are kicking off Friday in Antigonish.

Matt Quinn, director of Sport and Programs with Special Olympics Nova Scotia, said teams will arrive by Friday, with opening ceremonies starting at 5 at StFX Stadium.

The Special Olympics tends to bring in between 600-650 athletes per-games, accompanied by coaches and mission staff. This year, Quinn said there are about 600 athletes registered, with 150-200 support staff and coaches, along with 300 volunteers. Events at the games will include Track & Field, Swimming, Bocce, Basketball, Rhythmic Gymnastics, Softball, Soccer, and Golf.