Special Olympics Nova Scotia Summer Games Open today

The Special Olympics Nova Scotia Summer Games begin today in Antigonish. St. FX will be the main hub for the games, as the venue for Track and Field, Bocce, Rhythmic Gymnastics, Soccer, Basketball and Swimming. Softball will be held at Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School and Golf will take place at the Antigonish Golf Club.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says the federal government has been a big supporter of Special Olympics at the national level. Fraser says Ottawa has also helped Special Olympics locally, with a half-million dollar investment to renovate St. FX Stadium for the National Games in 2018. Fraser says it positions the campus to be a marquee destination to host these kind of events.

Opening ceremonies will be this afternoon at 5 at St. FX Stadium. The games will wrap up for all sports by 1 p.m. Sunday.