About 250 athletes from Antigonish, Guysborough, Inverness and Richmond Counties will be competing at the Special Olympics Regional Games today.

The games will be held at St. FX University. It begins with a parade of athletes at 9:30 this morning, followed by competition in Track and Field and Bocce. Competition will continue until about 3 this afternoon, with a break for lunch.

Competition will take place on the track at St. FX Stadium and Memorial Field.