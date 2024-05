The Eastern Highlands Special Olympics Regional Games will be held in Antigonish today.

More than 200 athletes from 24 schools and centres in Antigonish, Guysborough, Inverness and Richmond Counties will compete in Track and Field or Bocce.

The games will be hosted at St. FX University, starting with the parade of athletes at 9:30. The games will continue until early to mid-afternoon.

These games are a qualifying event for the Special Olympics Provincial Games in Wolfville in July