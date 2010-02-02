Special Town Council Meeting Planned in New Glasgow

The Town of New Glasgow is set to hold a special council meeting to reconsider the motion of December 18th, regarding the recommended site for a long term care facility in New Glasgow.

The special council meeting will be held at the Glasgow Square Theatre on January 29th, at 6 p.m.

A public consultation session that was to have been held on January 27th will be rescheduled.

The decision by council to reconsider came out of its regular meeting this week, following opposition expressed by Ward One residents to the proposed location of the LTC on Brother Street. This new facility would replace Glen Haven Manor.