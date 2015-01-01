Special Weather Statement issued for Mainland Nova Scotia with a Winter Storm Expected in Nova Scotia Sunday into Monday

Environment Canada is monitoring the expected arrival of a winter storm early next week.

The low pressure system will approach the province from the Gulf of Maine and cross the southern Maritimes Sunday into Monday.

The national weather forecaster has issued a Special Weather Statement for all of mainland Nova Scotia, indicating snow, blowing snow and strong winds are expected.

Total snowfall is in the range of 15 to 25 centimetres with maximum wind gusts up to 60 kilometres an hour with higher gusts along the Atlantic Coast. There is significant uncertainty for the storm track and intensity of this system, but western areas of the province will probably receive the higher snowfall amounts.