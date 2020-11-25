Sport Nova Scotia announces new rules following the release of COVID-19 Restrictions

Following up on the COVID-19 restrictions announced today, Sport Nova Scotia laid out its rules.

Non-essential travel to and from the CENTRAL region is NOT permitted. Clubs and coaches who train with other athletes and clubs outside of HRM will not be permitted to do so at this time. Clubs outside of CENTRAL zone that use Halifax based facilities will not be able to use these facilities at this time.

Clubs outside of the CENTRAL zone can continue as normal – following their sports Return to Play Guidelines. Clubs should not leave their zone for a sport activity, so for example if you live in Cape Breton you should not travel to the South Shore for a sport activity.