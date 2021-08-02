Sport Results from Sunday, August 1

AGR August 1st Results

 

Heatherton Warriors                                     7
Carmie MacInnis St Joseph’s Chiefs         4              In 8 innings

Winning Pitcher                                Adam Anderson 6k
Losing Pitcher                    Craig Macdonald 3 k

Top Hitters for Heatherton were:

Ricky Bowie; Single, Double, 3 RBI’s.

Adam Anderson; Double, 3 RBI’s.

 

For the Chiefs were:

Jarron Green: 2 Singles, 2 RBI’s.

Craig MacDonald: 2 singles, 1 RBI.

Logan Kennedy: 2 singles.

 

Pomquet   Acadians     10

St. Andrew’s Flyers       3

 

Winning Pitch     Richie Connors     5 K’s

Losing Pitcher    Lowell MacDonald    2 K’s

 

Top hitters for Pomquet:

Jaiden Doiron; Double, 3 RBI’s.

Brandon Connors; Double, 3 RBI’s.

Murray MacNeil, Double, 2 RBI’s.

 

For the St.Andrew’s Flyers:

Dylan MacLean, 2 Singles, RBI.

Corey Tate, Single, RBI.

Sunday’s Games

MLB

American League

Toronto 5 Kansas City 1

Detroit 6 Baltimore 2

Chicago White Sox 2 Cleveland 1

Texas 4 Seattle 3

Oakland 8 L.A. Angels 3

Tampa Bay 3 Boston 2

National League

Washington 6 Chicago Cubs 5

Philadelphia 15 Pittsburgh 4

Cincinnati 7 N.Y. Mets 1

Milwaukee 2 Atlanta 1

San Diego 8 Colorado 1

L.A. Dodgers 13 Arizona 0

Interleague

N.Y. Yankees 3 Miami 1

St. Louis 7 Minnesota 3

San Francisco 5 Houston 3

MLS

Chicago 1 Philadelphia 1

Nashville 1 Toronto FC 1