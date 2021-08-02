Sport Results from Sunday, August 1

AGR August 1st Results
Heatherton Warriors 7
Carmie MacInnis St Joseph’s Chiefs 4 In 8 innings
Winning Pitcher Adam Anderson 6k
Losing Pitcher Craig Macdonald 3 k
Top Hitters for Heatherton were:
Ricky Bowie; Single, Double, 3 RBI’s.
Adam Anderson; Double, 3 RBI’s.
For the Chiefs were:
Jarron Green: 2 Singles, 2 RBI’s.
Craig MacDonald: 2 singles, 1 RBI.
Logan Kennedy: 2 singles.
Pomquet Acadians 10
St. Andrew’s Flyers 3
Winning Pitch Richie Connors 5 K’s
Losing Pitcher Lowell MacDonald 2 K’s
Top hitters for Pomquet:
Jaiden Doiron; Double, 3 RBI’s.
Brandon Connors; Double, 3 RBI’s.
Murray MacNeil, Double, 2 RBI’s.
For the St.Andrew’s Flyers:
Dylan MacLean, 2 Singles, RBI.
Corey Tate, Single, RBI.
Sunday’s Games
MLB
American League
Toronto 5 Kansas City 1
Detroit 6 Baltimore 2
Chicago White Sox 2 Cleveland 1
Texas 4 Seattle 3
Oakland 8 L.A. Angels 3
Tampa Bay 3 Boston 2
National League
Washington 6 Chicago Cubs 5
Philadelphia 15 Pittsburgh 4
Cincinnati 7 N.Y. Mets 1
Milwaukee 2 Atlanta 1
San Diego 8 Colorado 1
L.A. Dodgers 13 Arizona 0
Interleague
N.Y. Yankees 3 Miami 1
St. Louis 7 Minnesota 3
San Francisco 5 Houston 3
—
MLS
Chicago 1 Philadelphia 1
Nashville 1 Toronto FC 1
—