Sports Round-Up–April 29th

The Antigonish Junior B Bulldogs has announced its coaching staff for the upcoming season. The team has confirmed Donnie Grant will be its head coach next year. Grant replaces David Synishin, who stepped down as coach last month. Joining Grant behind the bench is assistant coach David Cusack.

A number of locals are volunteering at an upcoming national track meet.

The Royal Canadian Legion National Youth Track and Field Championships is set to take place August 9-11 at Cape Breton University.

Heather Beaton and Deelle (D-L) Hines, both of Pictou County will serve as two of the coaches for the Nova Scotia/Nunavut Legion Track and Field Team. Cheryl Corbin of Pictou County will offer support as a chaperone.

The Legion Team Selection Trials will be held July 6-7 in Stellarton, Nova Scotia.

QMJHL Playoffs

Drummondville (C1) vs. Halifax (M1)

(Halifax wins series 4-2)

Sunday’s result

Halifax 2 Drummondville 1 (OT)

NHL Playoffs

Second Round

Carolina 2 New York Islanders 1

(Hurricanes lead series 2-0)

Colorado 4 San Jose 3

(Series tied 1-1)

—

AHL Playoffs

First Round (Best-of-five)

Chicago 4 Grand Rapids 2

(Wolves win series 3-2)

—

NBA Playoffs

Second Round

Boston 112 Milwaukee 90

(Celtics lead series 1-0)

Golden State 104 Houston 100

(Warriors lead series 1-0)

National Basketball League of Canada Playoffs:

KW Titans 97 St. John’s Edge 86

(Best of Seven Series tied 2-2)

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 5 Boston 2

Toronto 5 Oakland 4 (11 innings)

Chicago White Sox 4 Detroit 1

Minnesota 4 Baltimore 1

L.A. Angels 7 Kansas City 3

Texas 14 Seattle 1

Houston 4 Cleveland 1

National League

Philadelphia 5 Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 5 Milwaukee 2

Atlanta 8 Colorado 7

Washington 7 San Diego 6 (11 innings)

St. Louis 5 Cincinnati 2

L.A. Dodgers 7 Pittsburgh 6

Chicago Cubs 6 Arizona 5 (15 innings)

Interleague

N.Y. Yankees 11 San Francisco 5

—

MLS

Montreal 1 Chicago 0

Minnesota United 1 D.C. United 0

Los Angeles FC 1 Seattle 1

LA Galaxy 2 Real Salt Lake 1