Sports Round-Up–April 29th

A number of locals are volunteering at an upcoming national track meet.
The Royal Canadian Legion National Youth Track and Field Championships is set to take place August 9-11 at Cape Breton University.
Heather Beaton and Deelle (D-L) Hines, both of Pictou County will serve as two of the coaches for the Nova Scotia/Nunavut Legion Track and Field Team. Cheryl Corbin of Pictou County will offer support as a chaperone.
The Legion Team Selection Trials will be held July 6-7 in Stellarton, Nova Scotia.
QMJHL Playoffs
Drummondville (C1) vs. Halifax (M1)
(Halifax wins series 4-2)
Sunday’s result
Halifax 2 Drummondville 1 (OT)
NHL Playoffs
Second Round
Carolina 2 New York Islanders 1
(Hurricanes lead series 2-0)
Colorado 4 San Jose 3
(Series tied 1-1)
—
AHL Playoffs
First Round (Best-of-five)
Chicago 4 Grand Rapids 2
(Wolves win series 3-2)
—
NBA Playoffs
Second Round
Boston 112 Milwaukee 90
(Celtics lead series 1-0)
Golden State 104 Houston 100
(Warriors lead series 1-0)
National Basketball League of Canada Playoffs:
KW Titans 97 St. John’s Edge 86
(Best of Seven Series tied 2-2)
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 5 Boston 2
Toronto 5 Oakland 4 (11 innings)
Chicago White Sox 4 Detroit 1
Minnesota 4 Baltimore 1
L.A. Angels 7 Kansas City 3
Texas 14 Seattle 1
Houston 4 Cleveland 1
National League
Philadelphia 5 Miami 1
N.Y. Mets 5 Milwaukee 2
Atlanta 8 Colorado 7
Washington 7 San Diego 6 (11 innings)
St. Louis 5 Cincinnati 2
L.A. Dodgers 7 Pittsburgh 6
Chicago Cubs 6 Arizona 5 (15 innings)
Interleague
N.Y. Yankees 11 San Francisco 5
—
MLS
Montreal 1 Chicago 0
Minnesota United 1 D.C. United 0
Los Angeles FC 1 Seattle 1
LA Galaxy 2 Real Salt Lake 1