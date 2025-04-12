Sports Roundup – April 12

LOCAL SPORTS

The Antigonish Jr. B Bulldogs took their first loss in the league finals, as the Capstone Colts outscored them 5-1. The Bulldogs still lead 2 games to 1, with Game 4 tonight in Shearwater at 7pm.

The Wearwell Bombers are in Dieppe, New Brunswick for the U15AAA Maritime Championships. The 0-3 Bombers face off with the 3-0 Dieppe Flyers at Noon today.

It’s Game 6 of the Rural League Finals at the Antigonish Arena tonight – the County Outlaws lead the Heatherton Warriors 3-2 in the series. Puck drops at 7.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Edmonton Oilers are going to the Stanley Cup playoffs for the sixth consecutive season. The Oilers beat the last-place San Jose Sharks 4-2 to punch their ticket to the post-season. Edmonton captain Connor McDavid led the way with four assists to reach 71 this season. He’s the third player to hit the 70 mark in seven campaigns, joining Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux.

Two massive points for the Calgary Flames. Calgary earned a 4-2 win over the Minnesota Wild to keep its playoff hopes alive. The Flames now trail the Wild and St. Louis Blues by three points for the final two playoff spots in the Western Conference. Calgary also has one game in hand on each of its opponents.

The Montreal Canadiens will have to wait another day to secure their place in the playoffs. Montreal needed a regulation win but lost 5-2 to the Ottawa Senators. The Canadiens have three games remaining, including Saturday night’s matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Anthony Davis had 23 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his fourth career triple-double, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Toronto Raptors 124-102. Scottie Barnes scored 26 points to lead Toronto. The Raptors play their final game of the season on Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs.

Nikola Jokic became the third player in N-B-A history to average a triple-double for a season as the Denver Nuggets beat the Memphis Grizzlies 117-109. Jokic joined current Denver teammate Russell Westbrook and Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson as players to accomplish the feat.

New York Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman went to a hospital for tests on his left knee after giving up five runs in the first inning of a 9-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants on a cold and rainy night. New York manager Aaron Boone says the game was played in some of the worst conditions he’d seen. Umpires suspended the game in the top of the sixth inning.

Reigning world and Canadian champion Rachel Homan edged South Korea’s Eun-Jung Kim 6-5 to finish pool play with a 4-1 record on Friday night at the AMJ Players’ Championship, the final Grand Slam of Curling event this season. Kim, who topped Pool A, advanced directly to Saturday night’s semifinals along with Pool B leader Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland in the women’s tournament. Homan, Sweden’s Anna Hasselborg, Japan’s Sayaka Yoshimura and South Korea’s Seung-youn Ha will play earlier in the quarterfinals. In the men’s competition, Matt Dunstone gave John Epping his first loss with a 7-5 defeat in an all-Canadian matchup during the evening draw. Switzerland’s Yannick Schwaller and reigning world champion Bruce Mouat of Scotland earned byes to the semis. Epping, Dunstone, Mike McEwen and Canadian champion Brad Jacobs reached the quarterfinals.

Friday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Ottawa 5 Montreal 2

Detroit 4 Tampa Bay 3 (OT)

Pittsburgh 4 New Jersey 2

Edmonton 4 San Jose 2

Calgary 4 Minnesota 2

IIHF Women’s World Championship – Preliminary Round at Ceske Budejovice, Czechia

Canada 4 Switzerland 0

Japan 2 Hungary 0

United States 4 Czechia 0

MLB

American League

Toronto at Baltimore, ppd.

Cleveland 7 Kansas City 0

Chicago White Sox 11 Boston 1

Detroit 7 Minnesota 6

Houston 14 L.A. Angels 3

Seattle 5 Texas 3

National League

Cincinnati 5 Pittsburgh 3

Washington 7 Miami 4

St. Louis 2 Philadelphia 0

San Diego 8 Colorado 0

Milwaukee 7 Arizona 0

L.A. Dodgers 3 Chicago Cubs 0

Interleague

San Francisco 9 N.Y. Yankees 1 (Six Innings)

Tampa Bay 6 Atlanta 3

N.Y. Mets 7 Athletics 6

NBA

Dallas 124 Toronto 102

Atlanta 124 Philadelphia 110

Milwaukee 125 Detroit 119

Orlando 129 Indiana 115

Boston 130 Charlotte 94

Cleveland 108 New York 102

Miami 153 New Orleans 104

Chicago 119 Washington 89

Minnesota 117 Brooklyn 91

Denver 117 Memphis 109

Oklahoma City 145 Utah 111

Golden State 103 Portland 86

L.A. Clippers 101 Sacramento 100

Phoenix 117 San Antonio 98

L.A. Lakers 140 Houston 109

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NHL

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Florida, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Utah at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Vegas, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10 p.m.

IIHF Women’s World Championship – Preliminary Round at Ceske Budejovice, Czechia

Germany vs. Norway, 9 a.m.

Czechia vs. Finland, 1 p.m.

MLB

American League

Detroit (Jobe 0-0) at Minnesota (Paddack 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Fitts 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Pérez 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lorenzen 1-1) at Cleveland (Ortiz 0-2), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 0-0) at Houston (Gusto 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Rocker 0-1) at Seattle (Woo 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

National League

Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1), 2:15 p.m.

Washington (Williams 1-0) at Miami (Alcantara 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Heaney 0-0) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Patrick 1-0) at Arizona (Burnes 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Dollander 1-0) at San Diego (Hart 1-0), 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Brown 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Interleague

San Francisco (Hicks 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-0) at Athletics (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

MLS

Minnesota at Toronto FC, 2:30 p.m.

New England at Atlanta, 2:45 p.m.

New York at Orlando City, 4:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego FC at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.