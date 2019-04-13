Sports Roundup April 13 – Updated 9:50 am

In the Q League, Declan Smith and the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles are out of the playoffs. They were eliminated last night after a 5-3 loss to the Rimouski Oceanic. Whycogomagh’s Colten Ellis scored an assist for Rimouski.

Later today, Beaver Meadow’s Ryan MacLellan and the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies play the first game of their semi-final series against Drummondville.

Pleasantdale leads 3-1 in the Rural League Final after last night’s 4-3 Overtime victory over Heatherton. Game 5 will be played next Saturday at 7 at Antigonish Arena.

Ryan O’Reilly was the difference in Winnipeg. O’Reilly gave the Blues the lead for good at 3:46 of the third in a 4-3 win over the Jets for a 2-0 first-round series lead. It was his first playoff goal since 2014 while he was with Colorado. St. Louis heads home for Game 3 Sunday.

A bounce-back win for Vegas. Mark Stone scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play and the Golden Knights beat the Sharks 5-3 in San Jose to even their playoff series at one game apiece. Vegas responded after blowing a three-goal lead in the first period.

The league-best Lightning are down two games to none in their first-round series against Columbus and could be moving forward without the league’s top scorer. Tampa’s Nikita Kucherov was held off the scoresheet again and could face discipline from the N-H-L for a hit late in the third period. N-H-L Player Safety announced Kucherov will have a hearing for a boarding incident.

The Blue Jays have dropped six of seven outings after an 11-7 loss to Tampa Bay at Rogers Centre. Toronto fell behind 8-0 before a six-run seventh turned a rout into a close game. The game was significant for Toronto’s rookie manager Charlie Montoyo, who faced his former team for the first time.

Jose Altuve and Yuli Gurriel hit grand slams and the Houston Astros picked up a 10-6 win over the Seattle Mariners. Altuve’s career-best fourth straight game with a home run pushed the Astros’ major league-leading winning streak to seven games.

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox 9 N.Y. Yankees 6 (7 innings)

Tampa Bay 11 Toronto 7

Boston 6 Baltimore 4

Oakland 8 Texas 6

Kansas City 8 Cleveland 1

Houston 10 Seattle 6

National League

Pittsburgh 6 Washington 3 (10 innings)

Philadelphia 9 Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 6 Atlanta 2

San Diego 2 Arizona 1

Milwaukee 8 L.A. Dodgers 5

San Francisco 3 Colorado 2 (18 innings)

Interleague

Chicago Cubs 5 L.A. Angels 1

MLS

Vancouver 1 Chicago 1