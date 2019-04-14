Sports Roundup – April 14 Updated 9:35 am

LOCAL SPORTS

The Strait Pirates lead the Junior B finals 2-1 after shutting out the Sackville Blazers 4-0 in Port Hawkesbury. Game 4 is Monday in Sackville, with game 5 back in Port Hawkesbury on Tuesday night.

PHAST Port Hawkesbury hosted a very successful Nova Tech North 5 meet on Saturday. Five Northern Teams sent their Novice swimmers to compete at the SAERC pool. PHAST saw eight swimmers move to the next level of competition. John Langley, Ryleigh MacMaster, Jessie MacPhail, and Gavin MacMullin reached their BRONZE medal standard. Sophie Langley stroked to her SILVER medal standard. Mallory Bekkers, Ayden Johnson, and Ayveh Johnson graduated from Nova Tech to Age Group completion with their GOLD medal standard. Congratulations to all who competed.

The semi-finals are set in the Q League, with two teams featuring local-area players. Colten Ellis of Whycogomagh and the Rimouski Oceanic start their series on the road against Beaver Meadow’s Ryan MacLellan and the Huskies on Friday in Rouyn-Noranda. Drummondville hosts the Halifax Mooseheads for game one of their series, also on Friday night.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Nathan MacKinnon has the Avalanche all square with the Flames in their first-round series. MacKinnon scored 8:27 into overtime to give Colorado a 3-2 win over host Calgary in Game 2 of its matchup. The series shifts to Denver for Game 3 on Monday.

The Maple Leafs are heading home from Boston with their series tied. But they could be without forward Nazem Kadri for Game 3. The Bruins beat Toronto 4-1 to even the first-round matchup at a game apiece. Kadri was ejected late in the third for cross-checking Boston’s Jake DeBrusk in the face and could be facing discipline from the league.

Stanley Cup Playoffs – First Round

Boston 4 Toronto 1 (Series tied 1-1)

Colorado 3 Calgary 2 (OT) (Series tied 1-1)

Washington 4 Carolina 3 (OT) (Capitals lead series 2-0)

Nashville 2 Dallas 1 (OT) (Series tied 1-1)

The N-B-A Playoffs have opened with a pair of Eastern Conference stunners. The seventh-seeded Orlando Magic knocked off the Atlantic Division-champion Raptors in Toronto, 104-101. And the Brooklyn Nets have the upper hand in their series with the third-seeded Philadelphia 76ers after a 111-102 victory.

Former Raptor DeMar DeRozan did his part in his first playoff game with San Antonio. DeRozan scored 18 points in the Spurs’ 101-96 victory over the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of their playoff series. San Antonio is making its 22nd straight playoff appearance, this one with a new cast that includes DeRozan.

NBA Playoffs – First Round

Orlando 104 Toronto 101 (Magic lead series 1-0)

Brooklyn 111 Philadelphia 102 (Nets lead series 1-0)

Golden State 121 L.A. Clippers 104 (Warriors lead series 1-0)

San Antonio 101 Denver 96 (Spurs lead series 1-0)

Luke Maile knows how tough Blake Snell can be, having caught him many times during two seasons with Tampa Bay. Toronto’s backup catcher broke up Snell’s no-hit bid in the sixth inning, and the Blue Jays went on to beat the Rays 3-1 at Rogers Centre, snapping Tampa Bay’s five-game winning streak.

MLB

American League

Baltimore 9 Boston 5

N.Y. Yankees 4 Chicago White Sox 0

Minnesota 4 Detroit 3

Toronto 3 Tampa Bay 1

Kansas City 3 Cleveland 0

Houston 3 Seattle 1

National League

San Francisco 5 Colorado 2

Washington 3 Pittsburgh 2

Miami 10 Philadelphia 3

Cincinnati 5 St. Louis 2

Atlanta 11 N.Y. Mets 7

San Diego 5 Arizona 4

Milwaukee 4 L.A. Dodgers 1

Interleague

L.A. Angels 6 Chicago Cubs 5

—

Calgary’s Kevin Koe advanced to the Players’ Championship final with a 9-8 extra-end win over Peter de Cruz of Switzerland. The win also gave Koe his first Pinty’s Cup as the overall season points champions in the Grand Slam of Curling and a $75,000 dollar bonus. Edmonton’s Brendan Bottcher will meet Koe in Sunday’s final, in a rematch of the Brier gold-medal game.

MLS

Montreal 1 Columbus 0

Houston 2 San Jose 1

Seattle 3 Toronto FC 2

New York City FC 3 Minnesota United 3

Atlanta 2 New England 0

FC Dallas 2 Portland 1

D.C. United 3 Colorado 2

Real Salt Lake 2 Orlando City 1

LA Galaxy 2 Philadelphia 0

Los Angeles FC 2 Cincinnati 0