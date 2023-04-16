Sports Roundup – April 16

LOCAL SPORTS

NS Junior: The Capstone Colts held off elimination in Game 5 of the league finals, shutting out the Junior B Bulldogs 3-0 at the Antigonish Arena. The Bulldogs will have another chance to take the Veterans Cup with Game 6, Friday night at 7:30 in Shearwater.

The U14 D3 Provincial Basketball Championship continues at East Antigonish Education Centre. The Antigonish Junior X Women followed their Friday night loss to the Cumberland Crushers with a 48-21 victory over St. Margaret’s Slam. They will face the Prospect Bulls at 10:15 in the 5th place game. At Noon, it’s Cumberland vs St. Margaret’s Bay for Bronze, then South Shore plays Cole Harbour in the Gold Medal game at 1:45 pm.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Canada is set for yet another gold-medal final against the rival U-S at the women’s world hockey championship in Brampton, Ontario. Canada head coach Troy Ryan is excited for Sunday’s game as his team eyes a shot at a third straight world title. Canada beat Switzerland 5-1 in yesterday’s semifinal to advance. The U-S routed Czechia 9-1 in their semi.

De’Aaron Fox scored 38 points in his long-awaited playoff debut and the Sacramento Kings celebrated their return to the post-season after a record 16-year drought by beating the defending-champion Golden State Warriors 126-123 on Saturday night. The first playoff meeting ever between the Northern California neighbours lived up to the hype. The inexperienced Kings closed the game strong against a Warriors team that had won four titles in the previous eight seasons.

U-S Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick shot his lowest round on the P-G-A Tour with a 63 to take a one-shot lead over Patrick Cantlay through three rounds at the R-B-C Heritage. Cantlay, who lost in a playoff to Jordan Spieth a year ago, shot 66 to put himself in position for another shot at victory at 13-under. Masters champ Jon Rahm had three straight birdies to open the round, but could not sustain that momentum and was at 8-under. Corey Conners of Listowel, Ontario is also at 8-under, tied for 21st with nine other golfers.

The Vancouver Whitecaps failed to score in Texas, but the Major League Soccer squad didn’t lose, and didn’t come home empty-handed from Q-2 Stadium. The Whitecaps and Austin F-C played to a scoreless draw, Vancouver’s fifth tie in nine M-L-S matches. The Whitecaps came into the match on a two-game winning streak. The Caps earned a point and now have 11, while Austin has nine.

The records keep coming for Erling Haaland at Manchester City. And the losses are mounting for Frank Lampard at Chelsea. Haaland scored twice in a 3-1 win over Leicester and now has 32 goals in the league. He is tied with Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah for the most goals in a 38-game Premier League season but has eight more matches to play. Chelsea’s 2-1 home loss to Brighton was a third straight defeat for Lampard since he came in as the replacement for the fired Graham Potter. Chelsea is languishing in 11th place.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

Women’s World Hockey Championship Semifinals

United States 9 Czechia 1

Canada 5 Switzerland 1

NBA First-Round Playoffs

Philadelphia 121 Brooklyn 101 (Philadelphia leads best-of-seven series 1-0)

Boston 112 Atlanta 99 (Boston leads best-of-seven series 1-0)

New York 101 Cleveland 97 (New York leads best-of-seven series 1-0)

Sacramento 126 Golden State 123 (Sacramento leads best-of-seven series 1-0)

MLB

Interleague

Detroit 7 San Francisco 6

Cleveland 6 Washington 4

N.Y. Mets 3 Oakland 2

Atlanta 9 Kansas City 3

Seattle 9 Colorado 2

American League

Toronto 5 Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Yankees 6 Minnesota 1

Chicago White Sox 7 Baltimore 6

Boston 9 L.A. Angels 7

Houston 8 Texas 2

National League

Pittsburgh 6 St. Louis 3

San Diego 10 Milwaukee 3

Miami 3 Arizona 2

Cincinnati 13 Philadelphia 0

L.A. Dodgers 2 Chicago Cubs 1

MLS

Toronto FC 2 Atlanta 2

Vancouver 0 Austin FC 0

D.C. United 1 CF Montreal 0

Colorado 2 Charlotte 2

New England 1 Columbus 1

Houston 1 N.Y. Red Bulls 1

New York City 2 Nashville 1

Philadelphia 2 Chicago 2

FC Dallas 2 Real Salt Lake 1

Orlando City 2 Minnesota 1

St. Louis 5 Cincinnati 1

Portland 4 Seattle 1

San Jose 3 Sporting Kansas City 0

Sunday’s games (All times Eastern)

Women’s World Hockey Championship

Fifth-place game: Finland vs. Sweden, 11 a.m.

Bronze-medal game: Switzerland vs. Czechia, 3 p.m.

Gold-medal game: Canada vs. United States, 7 p.m.

MLB

Interleague

San Francisco (Webb 0-3) at Detroit (Boyd 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 1-0) at Washington (Corbin 1-2), 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 0-0) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-3), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 2-1) at Oakland (Sears 0-1), 4:07 p.m.

Colorado (TBD) at Seattle (Castillo 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

American League

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 3-0) at Toronto (Manoah 1-0), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0) at Boston (Whitlock 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Lopez 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-0), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 1-1) at Houston (Valdez 1-1), 7:08 p.m.

National League

Arizona (Gallen 1-1) at Miami (Alcantara 1-1), 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 0-2) at Cincinnati (Cessa 0-1), 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1), 2:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urias 3-0), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 1-1) at San Diego (Darvish 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

NBA First-Round Playoffs

L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 3 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 10:30 p.m.

MLS

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 4:30 p.m.