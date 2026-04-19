Sports Roundup – April 19

LOCAL SPORTS

The Novas are going for Gold in Newfoundland. The team picked up another win at the Atlantic U15 tournament in Clarenville, defeating the Moncton Hawks 6-4 Saturday morning to finish the round robin with a 3-1 record. The Novas face the Eastern Hitmen in the Gold medal match at Noon.

The Northern Subway Selects begin their run in the Esso Cup tonight in Dieppe New Brunswick with a match against the host Moncton Rockets at 7 pm. The national tournament concludes on Saturday.

Ottawa has handed a 277-thousand-dollar grant to Soccer Nova Scotia to create a professional, year-round training centre for the Halifax Tides Women’s Football Club. The upgraded facilities will be part of the BMO (BEE’-moe) Soccer Centre. Halifax M-P Lena Metlege Diab, who is also the Immigration Minister, made the announcement yesterday. The money will be spent on upgrading locker rooms, treatment areas, staff offices and training equipment.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Travis Sanheim’s goal with 10 minutes left in the third period snapped a 1-1 deadlock and lifted the visiting Philadelphia Flyers to a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Saturday’s opening game of their first-round playoff series. Jamie Drysdale and Porter Martone also scored for the Flyers, while Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust replied for the Penguins. Game 2 is Monday in Pittsburgh.

Ottawa captain Brady Tkachuk fought Carolina captain Jordan Staal three seconds into the game, but the Hurricanes hit harder on the scoreboard, defeating the visiting Senators 2-0 in the opener of their first-round playoff series. Logan Stankoven had a goal and assist for the Hurricanes, while Frederik Andersen made 22 saves. Game 2 in the best-of-seven series goes Monday.

Corbin Carroll hit a grand slam off Toronto reliever Jeff Hoffman in the eighth inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the visiting Toronto Blue Jays 6-2. The Jays, with their fourth loss in a row, slipped to 7-and-13. They’ll wrap up their three-game series with the Diamondbacks today.

Luke Kennard scored 27 points, LeBron James had 17 points and the Los Angeles Lakers opened the N-B-A playoffs with a 107-98 victory over the Houston Rockets. Earlier, the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the visiting Toronto Raptors 126-113 in their playoff opener.

Canada’s women’s soccer team fell 1-0 to Brazil in the finale of their 2026 FIFA Series campaign. Playing in front of a home crowd, seventh-ranked Brazil controlled play through much of the match but couldn’t get a ball past Canadian goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan until the 47th minute when Aline Gomes fired a shot into the top-right corner of the net off a scramble.

Two people with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press that the Cincinnati Bengals acquired three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence from the New York Giants for the 10th overall pick in next week’s N-F-L draft. Both people spoke on condition of anonymity Saturday because the deal is pending a physical. The Giants now have the fifth and 10th picks in the first round. The Bengals paid a hefty price for the 28-year-old Lawrence, who asked for a trade because he wanted a new contract.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs : First Round (Best-of-Seven Series)

Carolina 2 Ottawa 0 (Carolina leads series 1-0)

Minnesota 6 Dallas 1 (Minnesota leads series 1-0)

Philadelphia 3 Pittsburgh 2 (Philadelphia leads series 1-0)

PWHL

Ottawa 5 New York 1

Vancouver 6 Seattle 5 (OT)

NBA Conference Quarterfinals (Best-of-Seven Series)

Cleveland 126 Toronto 113 (Cleveland leads series 1-0)

Denver 116 Minnesota 105 (Denver leads series 1-0)

New York 113 Atlanta 102 (New York leads series 1-0)

L.A. Lakers 107 Houston 98 (L.A. Lakers lead series 1-0)

MLB

Interleague

Arizona 6 Toronto 2

San Diego 4 L.A. Angels 1

Cincinnati 5 Minnesota 4

St. Louis 7 Houston 5

Tampa Bay 8 Pittsburgh 7 (13 innings)

American League

N.Y. Yankees 13 Kansas City 4

Detroit 4 Boston 1

Seattle 7 Texas 3

Athletics 7 Chicago White Sox 6 (11 innings)

Cleveland 4 Baltimore 2

National League

Chicago Cubs 4 N.Y. Mets 2

Colorado 4 L.A. Dodgers 3

Milwaukee 5 Miami 2

San Francisco 7 Washington 6 (12 innings)

Atlanta 3 Philadelphia 1

Major League Soccer

CF Montreal 4 New York 1

Toronto FC 3 Austin 3

Miami 3 Colorado 2

Nashville 2 Atlanta 0

Chicago 3 Cincinnati 3

New England 2 Columbus 1

Charlotte FC 2 New York City 1

Houston 1 Orlando City 0

D.C. United 0 Philadelphia 0

LA Galaxy 2 Dallas 2

Minnesota 2 Portland 0

Real Salt Lake 4 San Diego 2

Seattle 4 St. Louis City 1

Canadian Premier League

Victoria 2 Halifax 2

Calgary 0 Hamilton 0

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs First Round (Best-of-Seven Series)

Los Angeles at Colorado, 3 p.m. (Start of series)

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 5:45 p.m. (Start of series)

Boston at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m. (Start of series)

Utah at Vegas, 10 p.m. (Start of series)

PWHL

Toronto at Minnesota, 1:30 p.m.

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Quarterfinals (Best-of-Seven Series)

Newfoundland at Blainville-Boisbriand, 3 p.m. (Blainville-Boisbriand leads series 3-2)

NBA Conference Quarterfinals (Best-of-Seven Series)

Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m. (Start of series)

Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m. (Start of series)

Orlando at Detroit, 6:30 p.m. (Start of series)

Portland at San Antonio, 9 p.m. (Start of series)

MLB

Interleague

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1), 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Singer 1-1) at Minnesota (Ober 2-0), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 0-1) at Houston (Burrows 1-3), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (King 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-1), 4:07 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 0-1) at Arizona (Nelson 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

American League

Detroit (Valdez 1-1) at Boston (Crochet 2-2), 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Ragans 0-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 0-2), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Rogers 2-1) at Cleveland (Cantillo 1-0), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Schultz 0-1) at Athletics (Springs 3-0), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (Gore 2-1) at Seattle (Woo 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

National League

San Francisco (Ray 2-2) at Washington (Mikolas 0-3), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Misiorowski 1-1) at Miami (Pérez 1-1), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-3) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-1), 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 0-2) at Colorado (Lorenzen 1-2), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Holmes 1-1) at Philadelphia (Painter 1-0), 7:20 p.m.

Major League Soccer

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 7 p.m.

Canadian Premier League

Ottawa at Quebec, 2 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 5 p.m.