Sports Roundup – April 19

LOCAL SPORTS

The Capstone Colts have the edge in the NS Junior B Finals, following a 6-2 victory over the Bulldogs at the Antigonish Arena. Game 6 is tonight at 7 o’clock in Shearwater, and if it goes to Game 7, that will be played tomorrow at 7 in Antigonish. Regardless of who wins the series, both teams will be traveling to the Cocagne Arena in New Brunswick for the Atlantics, which begin Tuesday.

The Edmundston Blizzard took the first game of the Maritime League finals at home, beating the Pictou County Weeks Crushers 7-3. Game 2 will also be played in Edmundston tonight, with Games 3 & 4 at the Wellness Centre on Wednesday and Thursday.

It’s the deciding game in the Rural League finals tonight, as the County Outlaws face off with the Heatherton Warriors at the Antigonish Arena. Puck drops at 7.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Bowden Francis pitched six innings to win for the first time in three starts, George Springer had two hits and scored twice, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the visiting Seattle Mariners 3-1 on Friday for their third straight victory. Anthony Santander and Alan Roden drove in runs with sacrifice flies and catcher Alejandro Kirk hit an R-B-I single to help the Blue Jays improve to 8-and-3 at home. Jeff Hoffman finished the ninth for his fifth save.

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Junior was suspended for one game and fined by Major League Baseball following his ejection during Thursday’s game at the Tampa Bay Rays and violation of M-L-B’s social media policy. Chisholm appealed, delaying any penalties until after a resolution. Chisholm was ejected in the seventh inning for arguing a called third strike. He then posted on his X account, “Not even … close!”, with a profanity mixed in.

Jaren Jackson Junior had 24 points and seven rebounds, Desmond Bane and Ja Morant each added 22 points, and the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the visiting Dallas Mavericks 120-106 in N-B-A play-in tournament action. The Grizzlies will now play the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. Anthony Davis had 40 points and nine rebounds for the Mavericks.

Tyler Herro scored 30 points while sinking two 3-pointers in overtime and the visiting Miami Heat beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-114 and made N-B-A play-In tournament history by becoming the first Number 10 seed to make the playoffs under the current play-in format. Miami will play the Cavaliers in Cleveland on Sunday in the opening game of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Ingrid Lindblad of Sweden grabbed a share of the lead heading into the weekend at El Caballero Country Club in only the fourth start of her rookie season on the L-P-G-A Tour. Lindblad shot a career-best 9-under 63 on Friday to join Ashleigh Buhai atop the leaderboard at 13-under 131 in the J-M Eagle L-A Championship. Savannah Grewal of Mississauga, Ontario, is the top Canadian. She’s tied for 61st at 4-under.

The Boston Marathon and Mayor Michelle Wu insist that international runners and other foreign visitors remain welcome in the city, but aren’t sure if they’ll show up. They say there is no evidence that travel for this year’s race has fallen off in the face of increased border scrutiny. This year’s marathon has more than 30,000 entrants from 128 countries. U-S tourism officials say international visits have plummeted because of rhetoric over tariffs and talk of annexing Canada.

Friday’s Scoreboard

MLB

American League

Toronto 3 Seattle 1

Detroit 7 Kansas City 3

N.Y. Yankees 1 Tampa Bay 0

Boston 10 Chicago White Sox 3

National League

Chicago Cubs 13 Arizona 11

Philadelphia 7 Miami 2

N.Y. Mets 5 St. Louis 4

Washington at Colorado, ppd.

Interleague

Cleveland 10 Pittsburgh 7

Cincinnati 8 Baltimore 3

Atlanta 6 Minnesota 4

L.A. Dodgers 3 Texas 0

Houston 6 San Diego 4

Milwaukee 5 Athletics 3

L.A. Angels 2 San Francisco 0

NBA Play-In Tournament

Miami 123 Atlanta 114 (OT)

Memphis 120 Dallas 106

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs First Round

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 6 p.m. (First game of Best-of-seven)

Colorado at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. (First game of Best-of-seven)

IIHF Women’s World Championship Semifinals at Ceske Budejovice, Czechia

Canada vs Finland, 1 p.m.

Czechia vs United States, 9 a.m.

Fifth-Place Game at Ceske Budejovice, Czechia

Sweden vs Switzerland, 5 a.m.

NBA Playoffs First Round

Milwaukee at Indiana, 1 p.m. (First game of Best-of-seven)

L.A. Clippers at Denver, 3:30 p.m. (First game of Best-of-seven)

Detroit at New York, 6 p.m. (First game of Best-of-seven)

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m. (First game of Best-of-seven)

MLB

American League

Kansas City (Lugo 1-2) at Detroit (Mize 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 1-2) at Toronto (Berrios 1-1), 3:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Carrasco 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Baz 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Smith 0-1) at Boston (Crochet 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

National League

Miami (Quantrill 1-1) at Philadelphia (Walker 1-1), 1:05 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Brown 2-1), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Lord 0-1) at Colorado (Freeland 0-3), 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 2-1), 4:05 p.m.

Interleague

Cleveland (Lively 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 2-1), 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 2-1) at Baltimore (Young 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 0-1) at Texas (Eovaldi 1-2), 4:05 p.m.

Athletics (Severino 0-3) at Milwaukee (Patrick 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (King 3-0) at Houston (Wesneski 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Woods Richardson 1-1) at Atlanta (Sale 0-2), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Roupp 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Hendricks 0-1), 9:38 p.m.

MLS

LA Galaxy at Austin, 1:45 p.m.

Columbus at Inter Miami, 4:30 p.m.

Orlando at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Seattle, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at NY Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

San Diego at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Portland, 10:15 p.m.

Sporting KC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.