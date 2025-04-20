Sports Roundup – April 20

LOCAL SPORTS

The Capstone Colts are the Nova Scotia Junior B Champions. The Antigonish Bulldogs put up a good fight, but lost Game 6 in overtime 4-3 in Shearwater. Despite the loss, the Bulldogs will join the Colts as the Nova Scotia contingent at the Don Johnson Memorial Cup Tournament, which begins Tuesday at the Cocagne Arena in New Brunswick.

The Edmundston Blizzard hold a 2-0 lead in the Maritime League series final, defeating the Pictou County Weeks Crushers 6-3 on Saturday night. The Crushers look to even the series on their home ice, as Games 3 & 4 will be played at the Wellness Centre on Wednesday & Thursday.

In Game 7 of the Rural League finals at the Antigonish Arena, the County Outlaws defeated Heatherton Warriors 6-2 to take the title. Steven Fox of the Outlaws was named playoff MVP.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Nathan MacKinnon scored twice and added an assist as the visiting Colorado Avalanche whipped the Dallas Stars 5-1 in the opening game of their playoff series. Artturi Lehkonen, Devon Toews and Charlie Coyle also scored for the Avalanche in the win.

Kyle Connor’s goal at 18:24 of the third period snapped a 3-3 tie and lifted the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-3 victory over the visiting St. Louis Blues. Mark Scheifele, Morgan Barron, Alex Iafallo and Adam Lowry also scored for the Jets. Game 2 in the series goes Monday in Winnipeg.

The Major League Soccer-leading Vancouver Whitecaps had to settle for a scoreless draw on Saturday against 12th-place host St. Louis City S-C. The Caps, whose record improves to six wins, one loss and three draws, have two wins and three ties on the road. Elsewhere, Theo Corbeanu scored as Toronto F-C beat Real Salt Lake 1-0, while Montreal and visiting Orlando played to a scoreless draw.

Benjamin Cremaschi scored on a diving header in the 30th minute and Inter Miami beat the Columbus Crew 1-0 in a matchup between the lone remaining undefeated teams in Major League Soccer. The match drew 60,614 fans to Huntington Bank Field, a single-game record for a Crew home match and the largest non-N-F-L event in stadium history.

Jaden McDaniels had 25 points and nine rebounds and the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves whipped the Los Angeles Lakers 117-95 in the playoff opener for both teams. Naz Reid had 23 points and Anthony Edwards added 22 for the T-Wolves, who led 59-48 at halftime. Luka Doncic had 37 points and eight rebounds for the Lakers and LeBron James had 19.

Randy Arozarena hit a tie-breaking single in the 12th inning, Rowdy Tellez added his fifth career grand slam and the visiting Seattle Mariners beat the Blue Jays 8-4, halting Toronto’s three-game win streak. Ben Williamson had two hits, including his first big-league home run, and scored twice for Seattle. The teams wrap up their three-game series on Sunday.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs First Round

Winnipeg 5 St. Louis 3 (Jets lead best-of-seven series 1-0)

Colorado 5 Dallas 1 (Avalanche lead best-of-seven series 1-0)

IIHF Women’s World Championship Semifinals at Ceske Budejovice, Czechia

Canada 8 Finland 1

United States 2 Czechia 1

Fifth-Place Game: Switzerland 3 Sweden 2

NBA Playoffs First Round

Indiana 117 Milwaukee 98 (Pacers lead best-of-seven series 1-0)

Denver 112 L.A. Clippers 110 (OT) (Nuggets lead best-of-seven series 1-0)

New York 123 Detroit 112 (Knicks lead best-of-seven series 1-0)

Minnesota 117 L.A. Lakers 95 (Timberwolves lead best-of-seven series 1-0)

MLB

American League

Seattle 8 Toronto 4 (12 innings)

Boston 4 Chicago White Sox 3 (10 innings)

Detroit 3 Kansas City 1

Tampa Bay 10 N.Y. Yankees 8

National League

Philadelphia 11 Miami 10

Washington 12 Colorado 11

Chicago Cubs 6 Arizona 2

N.Y. Mets 3 St. Louis 0

Interleague

Cleveland 3 Pittsburgh 0

Texas 4 L.A. Dodgers 3

Baltimore 9 Cincinnati 5

Athletics 3 Milwaukee 1

Houston 3 San Diego 2

Atlanta 4 Minnesota 3

San Francisco 3 L.A. Angels 2

MLS

Toronto 1 Real Salt Lake 0

CF Montreal 0 Orlando 0

Vancouver 0 St. Louis 0

Austin 1 LA Galaxy 0

Inter Miami 1 Columbus 0

Seattle 3 Nashville 0

Philadelphia 3 Atlanta 0

D.C. United 2 NY Red Bulls 1

New England 2 New York City FC 0

Charlotte 3 San Diego 0

Dallas 0 Minnesota 0

Colorado 2 Houston 2

Cincinnati 3 Chicago 2

Los Angeles FC 3 Portland 3

Sporting KC 5 San Jose 3

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs First Round

New Jersey at Carolina, 3 p.m. (First game of Best-of-seven series)

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m. (First game of Best-of-seven series)

Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m. (First game of Best-of-seven series)

IIHF Women’s World Championship at Ceske Budejovice, Czechia

Gold Medal Game: United States vs. Canada, 12 p.m.

Bronze Medal Game: Czechia vs. Finland, 8 a.m.

NBA Playoffs First Round

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m. (First game of Best-of-seven series)

Orlando at Boston, 3:30 p.m. (First game of Best-of-seven series)

Miami at Cleveland, 7 p.m. (First game of Best-of-seven series)

Golden State at Houston, 9:30 p.m. (First game of Best-of-seven series)

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox (Burke 1-3) at Boston (Houck 0-2) ,1:35 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 1-2) at Toronto (Lucas 2-1), 1:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Fried 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 1-2), 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Wacha 0-3) at Detroit (Skubal 2-2), 1:40 p.m.

National League

Miami (Gillispie 0-2) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 2-0), 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Gray 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (Holmes 2-1), 1:40 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 1-1), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 1-0) at Colorado (Freeland 0-3), 3:10 p.m., first game

Washington (Lord 0-1) at Colorado (Senzatela 0-3), 8:10 p.m., second game

Interleague

Minnesota (Ryan 1-1) at Atlanta (Holmes 1-1), 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2), 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Spiers 0-2) at Baltimore (Morton 0-4), 1:35 p.m.

Athletics (Springs 3-1) at Milwaukee (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 1-0) at Texas (Mahle 3-0), 2:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Verlander 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 0-3), 4:07 p.m.

San Diego (Cease 1-1) at Houston (Valdez 1-2), 7:10 p.m.