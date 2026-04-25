Sports Roundup – April 25

LOCAL SPORTS

The Northern Subway Selects are playing for bronze at the Esso Cup in Dieppe New Brunswick. Yesterday, they lost 7-4 to Red Deer in the semi-finals. Selects goals were scored by Kate Morrow, Laila Burris, Halie-Rose MacLean and Carrie Doiron – all on the power play. Their opponents are the Moncton Rockets – Game time is 2 pm.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Mikael Granlund had a goal and three assists, Beckett Sennecke scored the go-ahead goal, and the Anaheim Ducks beat the visiting Edmonton Oilers 7-4 to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round series. Connor McDavid had a goal and assist for the Oilers, who were tied 3-3 after two periods. Game 4 is Sunday in Anaheim.

Lane Hutson became the latest overtime hero for Montreal, scoring 2:09 into the extra frame, lifting the Canadiens to a 3-2 win and 2-1 lead in their series against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Kirby Dach and Alexandre Texier each had a goal and an assist for the Canadiens, while Brayden Point and Brandon Hagel scored for the visitors. Game 4 is Sunday in Montreal.

Lawson Crouse scored twice, MacKenzie Weegar had a goal and an assist, and the Utah Mammoth defeated the visiting Vegas Golden Knights 4-2, to take a 2-1 lead in their series. Dylan Guenther also scored for the Mammoth, who host Game 4 on Monday. Jack Eichel and Nic Dowd scored for the Golden Knights.

LeBron James had 29 points and 13 rebounds, Rui Hachimura scored 22, and Marcus Smart had 21 points and 10 assists as the visiting Los Angeles Lakers edged the Houston Rockets 112-108 in overtime to grab a 3-0 lead in their first-round series. Alperen Sengun had 33 points and 16 rebounds for the Rockets, while Amen Thompson had 26 points and 11 rebounds. Game 4 is Sunday in Houston.

On a day the Toronto Blue Jays temporarily removed the closer tag from struggling reliever Jeff Hoffman, they didn’t get much from their starter in an 8-6 loss to the visiting Cleveland Guardians. Toronto starter Max Scherzer gave up seven runs, including three homers, six hits and three walks before being removed from the game in the third inning. The Jays slipped to 10-and-15.

Friday’s Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs First Round | Best-of-Seven Series

Montreal 3 Tampa Bay 2 (OT) (Montreal leads series 2-1)

Anaheim 7 Edmonton 4 (Anaheim leads series 2-1)

Utah 4 Vegas 2 (Utah leads series 2-1)

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Playoff Semifinals | Best-of-Seven Series

Rouyn-Noranda 3 Chicoutimi 1 (Rouyn-Noranda leads series 1-0)

NBA Playoffs First Round | Best-of-Seven Series

Boston 108 Philadelphia 100 (Boston leads series 2-1)

Los Angeles Lakers 112 Houston 108 (OT) (Los Angeles leads series 3-0)

San Antonio 120 Portland 108 (San Antonio lead series 2-1)

MLB

American League

Cleveland 8 Toronto 6

N.Y. Yankees 12 Houston 4

Baltimore 10 Boston 3

Tampa Bay 6 Minnesota 2

Kansas City 6 L.A. Angels 3

Athletics 8 Texas 1

National League

Chicago Cubs 6 L.A. Dodgers 4

Colorado 4 N.Y. Mets 3

Atlanta 5 Philadelphia 3

Pittsburgh 6 Milwaukee 0

Miami 9 San Francisco 4

Interleague

Cincinnati 9 Detroit 8

Chicago White Sox 5 Washington 4

Seattle 3 St. Louis 2

Northern Super League

Toronto 3 Vancouver 2

Canadian Premier League

Quebec 2 Halifax 1

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs First Round | Best-of-Seven Series

Carolina at Ottawa, 3 p.m. (Carolina leads series 3-0)

Dallas at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m. (Dallas leads series 2-1)

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. (Philadelphia leads series 3-0)

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Playoff Semifinals | Best-of-Seven Series

Blainville-Boisbriand at Moncton, 6 p.m. (Blainville-Boisbriand leads series 1-0)

PWHL

New York at Boston, 12:05 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Seattle, 10 p.m.

NBA Playoffs First Round | Best-of-Seven Series

Detroit at Orlando, 1 p.m. (Series tied 1-1)

Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 3:30 p.m. (Oklahoma City leads series 2 – 0)

New York at Atlanta, 6 p.m. (Atlanta leads series 2-1)

Denver at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m. (Minnesota leads series 2-1)

MLB

American League

Cleveland (Cantillo 1-0) at Toronto (Gausman 1-1), 3:07 p.m.

Boston (Crochet 2-3) at Baltimore (Rogers 2-2), 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 2-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Athletics (Springs 3-1) at Texas (Gore 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ureña 0-2) at Kansas City (Ragans 0-4), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 1-2) at Houston (Burrows 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

National League

Miami (Pérez 2-1) at San Francisco (Ray 2-3), 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (Quintana 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Márquez 2-1) at Arizona (Gallen 1-1), 6:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 2-1) at Milwaukee (Misiorowski 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Rea 3-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 0-2), 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-0) at Atlanta (Elder 3-1), 7:15 p.m.

Interleague

Seattle (Woo 1-2) at St. Louis (Liberatore 0-1), 2:15 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Schultz 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Flaherty 0-1) at Cincinnati (Singer 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

MLS

Atlanta at Toronto FC, 1 p.m.

New York City FC at CF Montréal, 2:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Minnesota, 4:45 p.m.

New York at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at St Louis City, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at San Diego FC, 9:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Northern Super League

Ottawa at Halifax, 12 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Canadian Premier League

Toronto at Calgary, 5 p.m.