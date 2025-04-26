Sports Roundup – April 26

LOCAL SPORTS

At the Don Johnson Memorial Cup Tournament in Cocagne, New Brunswick, the Antigonish Bulldogs finished the round robin at 2-2 after a 5-1 win over the Kensington Vipers of PEI and a 2-1 loss to the Kent Coyotes on Friday. In today’s semi-finals, it’s the Coyotes vs the Cap Pele Knights at 4 pm, then the Bulldogs once again face off against the Capstone Colts at 7:30. The winners face off in tomorrow’s final at 1 pm.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Evan Bouchard’s second power-play goal of the night, scored at 13:28 of the third period, lifted the Edmonton Oilers to a 7-4 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Kings. Connor Brown scored twice for the Oilers, while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Evander Kane and Connor McDavid netted singles. Adrian Kempe, Kevin Fiala, Drew Doughty and Trevor Moore scored for L-A. Game 4 is Sunday in Edmonton.

Simon Nemec scored at 2:36 of the second overtime period on Friday as the New Jersey Devils defeated the visiting Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 to reduce their deficit in their series to 2-1. Nico Hischier and Dawson Mercer also scored for the Devils. Seth Jarvis and Sebastian Aho had the Carolina goals. Game 4 in the series is Sunday in New Jersey.

Alejandro Kirk’s two-run double in the top of the ninth inning lifted the visiting Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-2 win over the New York Yankees. Addison Barger followed with an R-B-I single. Vladimir Guerrero Junior hit his second home run of the season for the Jays, who snapped a five-game losing streak.

James Wood’s R-B-I single with two out in the ninth inning scored C-J Abrams from first base and host Washington rallied to beat the Mets 5-4, ending New York’s seven-game winning streak. Dylan Crews had three hits for the Nationals, who won for the fifth time in seven Major League Baseball games. Matt Vientos drove in three runs for New York.

Jaden McDaniels scored 30 points and Anthony Edwards added 29 as the Minnesota Timberwolves knocked off the visiting Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James had 38 points and 10 rebounds for the Lakers, who trail the first-round, best-of-seven series 2-1. Austin Reaves added 20 points for L-A.

Gary Trent Junior tied a franchise playoff record with nine 3-pointers and scored 37 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo also had 37 and the Milwaukee Bucks beat Indiana 117-101 and cut the Pacers’ series lead to 2-1. Antetokounmpo added 12 rebounds for Milwaukee, which hosts Game 4 Sunday. Pascal Siakam had 28 points and Aaron Nesmith scored 18 for the Pacers.

Friday’s Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs First Round

Montreal 6 Washington 3 (Washington leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

Edmonton 7 Los Angeles 4 (Los Angeles leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

New Jersey 3 Carolina 2 (2 OT) (Carolina leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

NBA Playoffs First Round

Orlando 95 Boston 93 (Boston leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

Milwaukee 117 Indiana 101 (Indiana leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

Minnesota 116 L.A. Lakers 104 (Minnesota leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

MLB

American League

Toronto 4 N.Y. Yankees 2

Kansas City 2 Houston 0

Minnesota 11 L.A. Angels 4

Athletics 6 Chicago White Sox 5

Boston at Cleveland, ppd.

Baltimore at Detroit, ppd.

National League

Chicago Cubs 4 Philadelphia 0

Washington 5 N.Y. Mets 4

St. Louis 3 Milwaukee 2

Cincinnati 8 Colorado 7

Atlanta 8 Arizona 2

Pittsburgh 3 L.A. Dodgers 0

Interleague

Miami 8 Seattle 4

Tampa Bay 1 San Diego 0

Texas 2 San Francisco 0

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs First Round

Tampa Bay at Florida, 1 p.m. (Florida leads best-of-seven series 2-0)

Vegas at Minnesota, 4 p.m. (Minnesota leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m. (Toronto leads best-of-seven series 3-0)

Dallas at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. (Dallas leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

PWHL

Montreal at Ottawa, Noon

Toronto at Boston, 2 p.m.

NBA Playoffs First Round

Boston at Orlando, 7 p.m. (Boston leads best-of-seven series 2-0)

Indiana at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. (Indiana leads best-of-seven series 2-0)

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. (Best-of-seven series tied 1-1)

MLB

American League

Toronto (Gausman 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 4-0), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Morton 0-5) at Detroit (Jobe 2-0), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 0-3) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 1-2), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cannon 0-3) at Athletics (Springs 3-2), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Buehler 3-1) at Cleveland (Allen 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 1-2) at Kansas City (Wacha 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

National League

Milwaukee (Priester 1-0) at St. Louis (Gray 3-0), 2:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 2-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-3), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Holmes 2-1) at Washington (Lord 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Luzardo 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Brown 2-1), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Holmes 2-1) at Arizona (Kelly 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

Interleague

Texas (Mahle 3-0) at San Francisco (Ray 3-0), 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Pepiot 1-3) at San Diego (Cease 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Gillispie 0-2) at Seattle (Castillo 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

MLS

New York City FC at Toronto FC, 2:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at New York, 4:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando City, 7:15 p.m.

New England at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at San Diego FC, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.