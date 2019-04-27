Sports Roundup April 27

Brandon Drury gave the Blue Jays their eighth win in 12 games. Drury hit a two-run walkoff homer to give Toronto a 4-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics in the big-league debut of top-ranked prospect Vladimir Guerrero Junior. Marcus Stroman pitched seven strong innings of scoreless baseball.

Albert Pujols hit a two-run homer in the first inning to pass Lou Gehrig into fourth place on the career R-B-Is list as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Kansas City Royals 5-1. Pujols has 1,995 R-B-Is, one behind Barry Bonds in third place. Only Hank Aaron and Alex Rodriguez have more than 2,000 R-B-Is.

MLB

American League

Toronto 4 Oakland 2

Cleveland 6 Houston 3

Minnesota 6 Baltimore 1

L.A. Angels 5 Kansas City 1

Chicago White Sox 12 Detroit 11

Seattle 5 Texas 4 (11 innings)

Tampa Bay at Boston postponed

National League

Philadelphia 4 Miami 0

San Diego 4 Washington 3

Colorado 8 Atlanta 4

Cincinnati 12 St. Louis 1

Milwaukee 10 N.Y. Mets 2

Arizona 8 Chicago Cubs 3

L.A. Dodgers 6 Pittsburgh 2

Interleague

N.Y. Yankees 7 San Francisco 3

Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox remains hospitalized after a stroke earlier this month. People familiar with the situation say the former Atlanta Braves skipper has resumed walking and has regained feeling in his right side since he fell ill on April 3rd. But the people say the 77-year-old Cox has yet to regain speech.

The Carolina Hurricanes have stolen home-ice advantage in their second-round series by beating the Islanders 1-0 in overtime. Jordan Staal scored 4:04 into O-T and Petr Mrazek (muh-RA’-zehk) stopped 31 shots for the Game 1 victory. And the Sharks beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 in San Jose to take Game 1.

NBA Playoffs – First Round

Golden State 129 L.A. Clippers 110 (Warriors win series 4-2)

IndyCar will start using its new debris deflector at the May 11th road race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, moving up the debut from the Indianapolis 500 two weeks later. The titanium piece is bolted to the car just in front of the open cockpit so it can knock away debris moving toward a driver’s head. Justin Wilson’s death in August 2015 reignited the discussion about head safety in open-wheel racing.