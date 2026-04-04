Sports Roundup – April 4

LOCAL SPORTS

The U15 provincial tournament continues at the Dartmouth Sportsplex: the Novas have a record of 2-1 after a 4-2 loss to the Rangers and a 5-0 shutout of the Whalers on Friday. The Wearwell Bombers are undefeated following Friday’s 5-3 defeat of the Bandits and 5-1 triumph over the Whalers. The two teams face off at 10 this morning, with playoffs beginning at 5.

In Charlottetown, the Northern Subway Selects are 1-1 at the Atlantic Female U18 Hockey Championship. On Friday, they fell 3-1 to the Down East Stars. The Selects play two more games today: a 9 am start against the Moncton Rockets, then a 3 pm tilt with the Western Wolves.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Dylan Holloway scored twice, Robert Thomas had a goal and two assists, and the visiting St. Louis Blues beat the Anaheim Ducks 6-2. Pius Suter, Colton Parayko and Jonatan Berggren also scored for the Blues, who have won five of their last seven. Ryan Poehling and Jeffrey Viel scored for the Ducks, who have lost four in a row.

Canadian R-J Barrett had 25 points, Collin Murray-Boyles added 19 and Brandon Ingram had 17 points and seven rebounds as the visiting Toronto Raptors beat the Memphis Grizzlies 128-96 in N-B-A action on Good Friday. G-G Jackson the Second led the Grizzlies with 30 points and five rebounds. Cedric Coward chipped in with 15 points for the Grizzlies, who lost for the eighth time in nine games.

Wendell Carter Junior had 28 points and six rebounds, Desmond Bane had 27 points and seven rebounds, and the visiting Orlando Magic defeated the Dallas Mavericks 138-127. Cooper Flagg scored a game-high 51 points for the Mavericks and added six rebounds.

Luka Doncic will miss the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers’ regular season with a Grade 2 strain of his left hamstring, the team says. Doncic is the N-B-A’s top scorer and the driving force behind the Lakers’ surge into the third spot in the Western Conference standings, but he injured his leg during Los Angeles’ blowout loss to Oklahoma City on Thursday.

The W-N-B-an expansion draft is complete. Next up is the main draft and free agency. The Toronto Tempo added 11 players to their inaugural roster on Friday. Toronto selected Belgian guard Julie Allemand with its first pick. The Tempo will open their regular season on May 8th.

Matt Dunstone and his Canadian teammates will take a 10-game win streak into Saturday’s gold-medal game at the world men’s curling championship in Ogden, Utah. The Manitoba-based team edged Italy 9-7 in Friday’s qualification round, then beat Scotland by the same score in the evening’s semifinal. Canada plays Sweden in the final as Niklas Edin’s crew edged the U-S 8-6 in an extra end in the other semifinal.

Friday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Philadelphia 4 N.Y. Islanders 1

St. Louis 6 Anaheim 2

PWHL

Montreal 3 Ottawa 0

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League First Round | Best-of-Seven Series

Val-d’Or 5 Drummondville 3 (Val-d’Or wins series 4-1)

Cape Breton 5 Newfoundland 4 (OT) (Newfoundland leads series 3-2)

Charlottetown 3 Québec 2 (Charlottetown leads series 3-2)

Gatineau 4 Rouyn-Noranda 1 (Rouyn-Noranda leads series 3-2)

Sherbrooke 6 Shawinigan 1 (Sherbrooke leads series 3-2)

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox 5 Toronto 4 (10 innings)

Seattle 3 L.A. Angels 1 (10 innings)

Athletics 11 Houston 4

Minnesota 10 Tampa Bay 4

National League

L.A. Dodgers 13 Washington 6

Philadelphia 10 Colorado 1

Atlanta 2 Arizona 0

N.Y. Mets 10 San Francisco 3

Interleague

Detroit 4 St. Louis 0

N.Y. Yankees 8 Miami 2

Boston 5 San Diego 2

Cincinnati 5 Texas 3

Pittsburgh 5 Baltimore 4

Cleveland 4 Chicago Cubs 1

Milwaukee at Kansas City, ppd.

NBA

Toronto 128 Memphis 96

Charlotte 129 Indiana 108

Philadelphia 115 Minnesota 103

Atlanta 141 Brooklyn 107

New York 136 Chicago 96

Boston 133 Milwaukee 101

Houston 140 Utah 106

Orlando 138 Dallas 127

Sacramento 117 New Orleans 113

NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four in Phoenix

South Carolina 62 UConn 48

UCLA 51 Texas 44

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 12:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 3 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Utah at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

PWHL

Vancouver at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Seattle at New York, 8 p.m.

MLB

American League

Toronto (Fluharty 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Taylor 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Imai 0-0) at Athletics (Morales 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Matz 1-0) at Minnesota (Abel 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Hancock 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 0-0), 9:38 p.m.

National League

L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 0-0) at Washington (Irvin 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 0-0) at Arizona (Soroka 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Luzardo 0-1) at Colorado (Quintana 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Holmes 1-0) at San Francisco (Roupp 1-0), 9:05 p.m.

Interleague

St. Louis (May 0-0) at Detroit (Flaherty 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Patrick 0-0) at Kansas City (Avila 0-0), 2:10 p.m. (First game)

Baltimore (Baz 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

San Diego (Vásquez 1-0) at Boston (Early 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lowder 0-0) at Texas (Rocker 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Meyer 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Sproat 0-0) at Kansas City (Lugo 0-0), 7:10 p.m. (Second game)

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 0-1) at Cleveland (Cecconi 0-1), 7:15 p.m.

NBA

San Antonio at Denver, 3 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four at Indianapolis

UConn vs. Illinois, 6:09 p.m.

Arizona vs. Michigan, 8:49 p.m.

Major League Soccer

Colorado at Toronto FC, 1 p.m.

CF Montréal at New England, 4:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Columbus at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

St Louis City at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Los Angeles FC, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

San Diego FC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Portland at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.