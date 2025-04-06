Sports Roundup – April 6

LOCAL SPORTS

The Antigonish Junior B Bulldogs now hold a 2-0 lead in the finals over the Capstone Colts following a 6-4 win at Shearwater Arena. The teams return to Antigonish for Game 3 on Friday night at 7:30.

At the Maritime U16AAA Tournament in Port Hawkesbury, the Cabot Highlanders have moved into the championship game, finishing the round robin yesterday afternoon with a 3-1 victory over the Eastern Dukes. The Highlanders take on the Western Rebels from PEI for the title beginning at Noon at the Civic Centre.

At the Pictou County Wellness Centre, another host team has a shot at the title. The Northern Subway Selects beat the Moncton Rockets 2-1 in action yesterday at the Maritime U18 AAA Female Tournament for a third win, and advance to today’s gold medal game. The bronze medal match between the Rockets and the Greenfoot Capitals takes place at 9 am, with the Selects vs the Down East Stars for the championship at Noon.

In the Maritime League, the Pictou County Weeks Crushers defeated the Truro Bearcats 3-2 at home to take a 2-0 lead in their division final. Game 3 will be in Truro tomorrow night at 7.

In the Rural League, the County Outlaws defeated Heatherton 7-6 to take a 3-2 lead in the series final. Game 6 will be at the Antigonish Arena Saturday night at 7.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Francisco Lindor’s walk-off sacrifice fly capped a late comeback keyed by Jesse Winker’s two-run triple in the eighth inning, leading the New York Mets to a 3-2 win over the visiting Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. Jays’ starter Chris Bassitt (BASS’-it) tossed six-and-two-thirds scoreless innings before the Mets tied it in the eighth against reliever Brendon Little. Vladimir Guerrero Junior and Bo Bichette (bih-SHET’) each had an R-B-I for the Blue Jays.

Reilly Smith’s second goal of the game, scored at 4:31 of overtime, lifted the visiting Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Calgary Flames in N-H-L action on Saturday night. Pavel Dorofeyev also scored for the Golden Knights. Joel Hanley and Matt Coronato scored for the Flames, who are four points behind the Minnesota Wild for the final playoff spot in the West.

Zack Bolduc scored two power-play goals, Robert Thomas added a goal and three assists, and the St. Louis Blues extended their N-H-L winning streak to 12 games with a 5-4 victory over the visiting Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. St. Louis, which occupies the top wild-card spot in the West, has the longest winning streak in the league this season and has won 11 straight home games.

The Western Conference-leading Vancouver Whitecaps continued their hot start to the Major League Soccer season on Saturday, blanking the visiting Colorado Rapids 2-0. Brian White and Emmanuel Sabbi scored for Vancouver, while goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka (yo-HEY’ tak-AH’-oh-kah) did not have to make a single save as he collected his fourth shutout of the campaign. Five of the Rapids’ seven shots were blocked and four others were off-target.

Brad Jacobs and his Calgary-based team, which won 11 of 12 round-robin games at the B-K-T World Men’s Curling Championship in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, picked a bad time to lose a second game. Jacobs dropped a 7-4 decision to Scotland in Saturday’s semifinals and will have to settle playing for bronze on Sunday. Canada faces China for third place, while Scotland and Switzerland battle for gold.

Houston’s suffocating defence wiped away a 14-point deficit over the final eight minutes and erased Cooper Flagg and Duke’s title hopes Saturday in a 70-67 stunner over the Blue Devils at the Final Four. Duke only made one field goal over the last 10-and-a-half minutes of the game. The Cougars, who never won a title, will play Florida on Monday night for the NCAA men’s championship.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Vegas 3 Calgary 2 (OT)

Ottawa 3 Florida 0

Montreal 3 Philadelphia 2

Toronto 5 Columbus 0

Vancouver 6 Anaheim 2

Los Angeles 3 Edmonton 0

Utah 4 Winnipeg 1

New Jersey 4 N.Y. Rangers 0

Pittsburgh 5 Dallas 3

Boston 5 Carolina 1

St. Louis 5 Colorado 4

Buffalo 3 Tampa Bay 2 (SO)

Seattle 5 San Jose 1

MLB

Interleague

N.Y. Mets 3 Toronto 2

N.Y. Yankees 10 Pittsburgh 4

Athletics 7 Colorado 4

San Francisco 4 Seattle 1

St. Louis at Boston, ppd.

American League

Detroit 7 Chicago White Sox 2

Minnesota 6 Houston 1

Baltimore 8 Kansas City 1

Texas 6 Tampa Bay 4

L.A. Angels 10 Cleveland 4

National League

Chicago Cubs 7 San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 3 Philadelphia 1

Washington 4 Arizona 3

Cincinnati 11 Milwaukee 7

Miami 4 Atlanta 0

NBA

New York 121 Atlanta 105

Memphis 109 Detroit 103

Minnesota 114 Philadelphia 109

Milwaukee 121 Miami 115 (OT)

L.A. Clippers 135 Dallas 104

NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Final Four at San Antonio, Texas

Florida 79 Auburn 73

Houston 70 Duke 67

MLS

Vancouver 2 Colorado 0

Columbus 2 CF Montréal 1

Charlotte FC 2 Nashville 1

Real Salt Lake 2 LA Galaxy 0

FC Dallas 1 Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 1 New England 0

New York 2 Chicago 1

Orlando City 0 Philadelphia 0

Portland 0 Austin FC 0

Sporting Kansas City 2 St Louis City 0

Houston 1 Los Angeles FC 0

San Diego FC 3 Seattle 0

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 12:30 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

Columbus at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 5:30 p.m.

Boston at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

MLB

Interleague

N.Y. Yankees (Warren 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Heaney 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (Francis 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-0), 1:40 p.m.

Athletics (Estes 0-1) at Colorado (Dollander 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 1-0) at San Francisco (Hicks 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0) at Boston (Newcomb 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

American League

Chicago White Sox (Pérez 1-0) at Detroit (Jobe 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Povich 0-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Blanco 0-1) at Minnesota (Paddack 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-0) at Texas (Rocker 0-1), 2:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Ortiz 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 0-1), 4:07 p.m.

National League

Arizona (Burnes 0-0) at Washington (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 1-0) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-0) at Atlanta (Holmes 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Spiers 0-1) at Milwaukee (Patrick 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Hart 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Brown 1-1), 2:20 p.m.

NBA

Chicago at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m.

Toronto at Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Portland, 6 p.m.

Utah at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at New York, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Denver, 8 p.m.

Houston at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Final at Amalie Arena Tampa, Fla.

South Carolina vs. UConn, 3 p.m.

MLS

Minnesota at New York City FC, 3 p.m.

D.C. United at San Jose, 5 p.m.

Toronto FC at Miami, 7 p.m.