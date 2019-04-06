Sports Roundup – April 6, 2019

Antigonish Rural League Playoffs at the Antigonish Arena

Friday Night Results:

Heatherton 4 Pleasantdale 2. The series tied at one game each.

Game 3 is 7 PM Saturday tonight at the Antigonish Arena.

—

2019 BANTAM AAA FEMALE ATLANTIC CHAMPIONSHIPS in NFLD

The Fundy Highland Subway Selects downed Western Wind yesterday 4-1 in Round Robin play.

—

The Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League Finals

The Sackville Blazers over the Strait Pirates 3-1 last night in Port Hawksbury. Sackville leads the series 1-0.

Game two of this series will be Monday night in Sackville.

—

The second round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs is underway:

It was Whycocomagh’s Colten Ellis and the Rimouski Oceanic over St. Andrew’s Declan Smith and the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles last night 3-1. The series remains in Rimouski for game two Sunday afternoon.

The Halifax Mooseheads beat The Moncton Wildcats 5-3. Antigonish’s Jacob Stewart and Sean Stewart along with Pleasant Valley’s Jacob Hudson all play for Moncton.

The series remains in Halifax for game two Saturday night.

Beaver Meadow’s Ryan MacLellan and the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies shut out the Victoriaville Tigres 4-0.

—

The Canadiens have been eliminated from the N-H-L playoff race. Montreal’s post-season chances were snuffed out when the Columbus Blue Jackets locked up the second Eastern Conference wild-card spot with a 3-2 shootout win over the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

In other NHL games last night:

Chicago 6 Dallas 1

Anaheim 5 Los Angeles 2

—

Carlos Santana homered with one out in the ninth inning to lead the Cleveland Indians to a 3-2 win over the Blue Jays. It was a game that featured little hitting and 24 combined strikeouts. Toronto rookie Trent Thornton had another solid outing. He allowed two runs and three hits in 5-and-two-thirds innings in his first start at Progressive Field.

—

Ryan Braun and Eric Thames hit three-run homers and the Milwaukee Brewers connected five times in all to beat the Cubs 13-10. It’s Chicago’s sixth straight loss after winning its season opener. The Brewers have won nine of their last 12 games against the Cubs, including the division tiebreaker in October.

—

Kawhi Leonard finished with 29 points, but missed a fall-away jumper with 1 second left as the Raptors fell 113-111 in Charlotte. Hornets guard Jeremy Lamb beat Toronto on a last-second 3-pointer for the second time in less than two weeks.

—