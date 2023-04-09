Sports Roundup – April 9

LOCAL SPORTS

NS U15AA: With a 2-2 record in the round robin, the Antigonish Bulldogs reached the semifinals of the league championship being played at the Dominion Arena in Cape Breton. They face the TASA Ducks at 8:30 this morning. The finals take place at 2.

NS Junior League: Game 2 of the League final is 3 pm today in Shearwater. The Antigonish Junior B Bulldogs lead the Capstone Colts 1-0 in the series.

Rural League: Heatherton takes a 3-1 series lead in the finals after defeating St. Croix 8-6. Game 5 is Friday night at 7 at the Antigonish Arena.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Andrei Kuzmenko scored in the shootout and the Vancouver Canucks handed the visiting Calgary Flames a devastating 3-2 loss. Cole McWard and Elias Pettersson scored for the Canucks in regulation, while Elias Lindholm and Nazem Kadri replied for the Flames, who now sit one point behind the Winnipeg Jets for the final wild-card berth in the Western Conference. The Flames have 2 games left on their regular-season schedule while the Jets have three.

The Boston Bruins tied an N-H-L record with their 62nd win of the season. Boston got two goals from Pavel Zacha in the first five minutes and held on to beat the New Jersey Devils 2-1. The Bruins have 3 games left to try to top the record for regular-season wins set by the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and matched by the 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning. The Bruins are also on pace to surpass the N-H-L record of 132 points set by the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens.

Canada earned a 5-0 win over Japan to remain undefeated at the world women’s hockey championship. Canada goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer had 11 saves in her first game of the tournament.

Mike Trout hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels roared back from a four-run deficit to defeat the visiting Toronto Blue Jays 9-5. Bo Bichette and Matt Chapman hit two-run homers in the third inning for the Blue Jays, whose four-game winning streak came to an end. George Springer also homered, but it was Toronto’s only run in the final six innings. Jose Berrios gave up six hits and four earned runs while pitching into the fifth for the Jays.

—

Switzerland topped the 13-country round-robin with an impressive 11-and-1 record at the world men’s curling championship in Ottawa this week, but Benoit Schwarz’s team will be playing Italy for bronze this morning after losing 7-5 to Brad Gushue’s Canadian squad in Saturday night’s thrilling semifinals. Gushue will play Bruce Mouat’s Scotland foursome for the gold medal this afternoon.

Brian White scored in the 74th minute and the Vancouver Whitecaps won their second Major League Soccer match in a row by edging the visiting Portland Timbers 1-0 on Saturday. Vancouver improved to two wins, two losses and three draws. Portland slipped to 1-5-2 in the Western Conference.

C-F Montreal continues to struggle in the early going of the Major League Soccer season, losing 4-0 Saturday night to the New England Revolution. Montreal, with a one-win, five-loss record, is off to its worst start since its inaugural 2012 season. Elsewhere, Toronto F-C extended its unbeaten run to six games and Nashville S-C posted its fifth shutout of the season as the two teams battled to a scoreless draw in Music City.

Saturday’s scoreboard

Women’s World Hockey Championship

Canada 5 Japan 0

Sweden 6 Hungary 2

NHL

Winnipeg 2 Nashville 0

Vancouver 3 Calgary 2 (SO)

Edmonton 6 San Jose 1

Toronto 7 Montreal 1

Ottawa 7 Tampa Bay 4

Buffalo 4 Carolina 3

Pittsburgh 5 Detroit 1

Dallas 2 Vegas 1 (SO)

Arizona 5 Anaheim 4 (OT)

N.Y. Rangers 4 Columbus 0

Florida 4 Washington 2

N.Y. Islanders 4 Philadelphia 0

Minnesota 5 St. Louis 3

Boston 2 New Jersey 1

Seattle 7 Chicago 3

Colorado 4 Los Angeles 3

MLB

American League

L.A. Angels 9 Toronto 5

Minnesota 9 Houston 6

Boston 14 Detroit 5

Tampa Bay 11 Oakland 0

Seattle 3 Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 4 Baltimore 1

National League

Philadelphia 3 Cincinnati 2

N.Y. Mets 5 Miami 2

St. Louis 6 Milwaukee 0

San Diego 4 Atlanta 1

Washington 7 Colorado 6

Arizona 12 L.A. Dodgers 8

Interleague

Kansas City 6 San Francisco 5

Chicago Cubs 10 Texas 3

Chicago White Sox 11 Pittsburgh 5

NBA

Utah 118 Denver 114

L.A. Clippers 136 Portland 125

Minnesota 151 San Antonio 131

MLS

Vancouver 1 Portland 0

Toronto FC 0 Nashville 0

New England 4 CF Montreal 0

Cincinnati 1 Philadelphia 0

Columbus 2 D.C. United 0

Los Angeles FC 3 Austin 0

FC Dallas 1 Miami 0

San Jose 1 New York 1

Atlanta 1 New York City 1

Chicago 2 Minnesota 1

Houston 3 LA Galaxy 0

Colorado 1 Sporting Kansas City 0

Real Salt Lake 3 Charlotte 1

Seattle 3 St. Louis City 0

Sunday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

Women’s World Hockey Championship

Finland vs. Sweden, 11 a.m.

United States vs. Czechia, 3 p.m.

Germany vs. France, 7 p.m.

NHL

Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

MLB

Interleague

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Texas (Gray 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-1), 2:20 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 0-1) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0), 4:05 p.m..

American League

Boston (Crawford 0-1) at Detroit (Boyd 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 1-0) at Baltimore (Wells 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 0-1) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Houston (Brown 0-0) at Minnesota (Mahle 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 1-0) at Philadelphia (Walker 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-1), 1:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Woodford 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Kuhl 0-0) at Colorado (Feltner 0-1), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-0) at Arizona (Nelson 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 1-0) at Atlanta (Dodd 1-0), 7:08 p.m.

NBA

Atlanta at Boston, 1 p.m.

Charlotte at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 1 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 1 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 1 p.m.

Orlando at Miami, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

Golden State at Portland, 3:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 3:30 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Denver, 3:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.