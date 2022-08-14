Sports Roundup – Aug 14

The two tournament favourites in the world junior hockey championship boosted their unbeaten records on Saturday in Edmonton. Canada improved to 3-and-0 with a 5-1 winover the previously unbeaten Czechia. Mason McTavish had two goals for Canada. Earlier in the day, the U-S-A crushed Austria 7-0 to improve to 2-and-0, while Germany beat winless Switzerland 3-2 in the late game.

With one timely long ball from Teoscar Hernandez on Saturday, the Toronto Blue Jays snapped their 3-game losing skid, stopped Cleveland’s 6-game winning streak and put themselves in a position to finally win a series. Hernandez’s solo homer in the 7th helped the Jays beat visiting Cleveland 2-1. Matt Chapman’s solo homer in the 5th for Toronto tied the game 1-1. The Guardians and Jays conclude their 3-game series Sunday.

B-C Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke threw for a Canadian-record 488 yards and engineered a 41-40 comeback over the host Calgary Stampeders in C-F-L action on Saturday. Sean Whyte’s 25-yard field goal with 2 seconds left in the game capped the Lions’ comeback. B-C is now 7-and-1, while Calgary — which led by 9 points in the final quarter — slipped to 5-and-3. In Edmonton, the Saskatchewan Roughriders defeated the Elks 34-23 to improve to 5-and-4. Edmonton slips to 2-and-7.

Two of the three Canadian sides in action picked up Major League Soccer victories Saturday night. Toronto F-C scored two late goals to defeat the visiting Portland Timbers 3-1, while C-F Montreal spotted host Houston a 1-0 lead, but rallied to post a 3-2 win in Texas. And in Los Angeles, the Galaxy scored four times in the first half en route to an easy 5-2 victory over the flat Vancouver Whitecaps.

Saturday’s Games

2022 IIHF World Junior Championship at Edmonton – Preliminary Round

Canada 5 Czechia 1

United States 7 Austria 0

Germany 3 Switzerland 2

Canadian Football League

B.C. 41 Calgary 40

Saskatchewan 34 Edmonton 23

Major League Baseball

American League

Toronto 2 Cleveland 1

Tampa Bay 8 Baltimore 2

Chicago White Sox 6 Detroit 4

Houston 8 Oakland 0

N.Y. Yankees 3 Boston 2

Texas 7 Seattle 4

L.A. Angels 5 Minnesota 3 (11 innings)

National League

Atlanta 5 Miami 2 (First game)

Atlanta 6 Miami 2 (Second game)

Chicago Cubs 7 Cincinnati 2

Washington 4 San Diego 3

N.Y. Mets 1 Philadelphia 0

Milwaukee 3 St. Louis 2 (10 innings)

Arizona 6 Colorado 0

San Francisco 2 Pittsburgh 0

Interleague

L.A. Dodgers 13 Kansas City 3

Major League Soccer

Orlando City 1 N.Y. Red Bulls 0

Atlanta 2 Cincinnati 2

New England 1 D.C. United 0

Philadelphia 4 Chicago 1

Toronto FC 3 Portland 1

Miami 3 New York City FC 2

Austin FC 4 Sporting Kansas City 3

Columbus 1 Colorado 1

FC Dallas 4 San Jose 1

CF Montreal 3 Houston 2

L.A. Galaxy 5 Vancouver 2

Los Angeles FC 5 Charlotte FC 0

National Football League – Pre-Season

Carolina 23 Washington 21

Chicago 19 Kansas City 14

Buffalo 27 Indianapolis 24

Pittsburgh 32 Seattle 25

Miami 26 Tampa Bay 24

Houston 17 New Orleans 13

Denver 17 Dallas 7

L.A. Rams 29 L.A. Chargers 22

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

2022 IIHF World Junior Championship at Edmonton – Preliminary Round

Slovakia vs. Finland, 2 p.m.

Latvia vs. Czechia, 6 p.m.

Sweden vs. United States, 10 p.m.

Major League Baseball

American League

Cleveland (Bieber 7-6) at Toronto (Gausman 8-8), 1:37 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 9-8) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 6-4), 1:40 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 2-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 2-5), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 6-9) at Houston (Javier 6-8), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 10-5) at Texas (Perez 9-3), 2:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 2-5) at L.A. Angels (Davidson 1-2), 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston (Wacha, 6-1), 7:08 p.m.

National League

San Diego (Snell 4-6) at Washington (Espino 0-4), 12:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Thompson 9-5) at Cincinnati (Dunn 0-1),1:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider, 6-4) at Miami (Garrett 2-6), 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia(Wheeler 11-5) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 9-7), 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Ashby 2-10) at St. Louis (Mikolas 8-9), 2:15 p.m.

Arizona (Henry 1-1) at Colorado (Feltner 2-3), 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-9) at San Francisco(Wood 8-9), 4:05 p.m.

Interleague

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 13-1) at Kansas City (Singer 5-4), 2:10 p.m.

Major League Soccer

Minnesota at Nashville, 9 p.m.

Salt Lake at Seattle, 10 p.m.

NFL Pre-Season

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 1:25 p.m.