Sports Roundup – Aug 15

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, including its Maritime teams, is planning to return to play on October 1st. Games are to be played without fans in Quebec, and details are still being worked out for teams in the Maritimes. The league says over the past several weeks, the league has had continued dialogue with government officials and public health agencies of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Quebec to propose a plan in line with public health directives. The regular season will include a 60-game schedule and the League will be divided into three divisions.

Goalie Cam Talbot stopped 35 shots for the shutout as the Calgary Flames blanked the Dallas Stars 2-0. The Flames lead the best-of-seven first-round series 2-1. Game 4 is set for Sunday. Calgary was without leading point-getter Matthew Tkachuk, who was hurt in Game 2.

Bo Horvat scored his second goal of the night in overtime to hand the Vancouver Canucks a 4-3 win over the St. Louis Blues. The Canucks have a 2-0 lead over the defending Stanley Cup champions. Elias Pettersson and Tanner Pearson also scored St. Louis.

Carey Price stopped all 30 shots he faced for the seventh post-season shutout of his career as the Montreal Canadiens routed the Philadelphia Flyers 5-0. Their playoff series is now tied 1-1. Kirk Muller served as the Habs’ head coach in place of Claude Julien, who was home in Montreal a day after a stent was placed in a coronary artery.

Teoscar Hernandez hit two of Toronto’s six home runs as the Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 12-4. Toronto became the fourth team in major league history to hit at least six homers in back-to-back games. The Blue Jays joined the 1996 Dodgers, 2003 Angels and 2012 Washington.

Gerrit Cole became the sixth pitcher to post 20 straight regular-season wins by allowing one run and four hits over seven innings of the New York Yankees’ fourth straight win over the Boston Red Sox 10-3. Cole allowed one run and four hits with eight strikeouts over eight innings.

The Toronto Raptors have finished the regular season with a better winning percentage than last season’s championship team. Stanley Johnson scored 19 of his 23 points in the second half and Toronto closed out their regular season with a 117-109 victory over the Denver Nuggets. Both teams entered the game already locked into playoff positions.

Friday’s Games

NHL

At Toronto

Montreal 5 Philadelphia 0 (Series tied 1-1)

N.Y. Islanders 5 Washington 2 (N.Y. Islanders lead series 2-0)

At Edmonton

Colorado 3 Arizona 2 (Colorado leads series 2-0)

Vancouver 4 St. Louis 3 (OT) (Vancouver leads series 2-0)

Calgary 2 Dallas 0 (Calgary leads series 2-1)

MLB

American League

Toronto 12 Tampa Bay 4

Cleveland 10 Detroit 5

N.Y. Yankees 10 Boston 3

Houston 11 Seattle 1

National League

Cincinnati 8 Pittsburgh 1

Miami 8 Atlanta 2

Philadelphia 6 N.Y. Mets 5

Milwaukee 4 Chicago Cubs 3

Arizona 5 San Diego 1

Interleague

Baltimore 6 Washington 2 (1st game)

Washington 15 Baltimore 3 (2nd game)

Texas 3 Colorado 2

L.A. Dodgers 7 L.A. Angels 4

Oakland 8 San Francisco 7 (10th inning)

NBA at Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Toronto 117 Denver 109

Indiana 109 Miami 92

L.A. Clippers 107 Oklahoma City 103 (OT)

Philadelphia 134 Houston 96

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NHL

At Toronto

Boston vs. Carolina, noon (Series tied 1-1)

Tampa Bay vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m. (Series tied 1-1)

At Edmonton

Colorado vs. Arizona, 3 p.m. (Colorado leads series 2-0)

Las Vegas vs. Chicago, 8 p.m. (Las Vegas leads series 2-0)

MLB

American League

Cleveland (Bieber 3-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 2-0), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 6:37 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 0-2) at Minnesota (Berrios 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Margevicius 0-0) at Houston (Javier 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

National League

Milwaukee (Houser 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 2-0), 3:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 1-1), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 3-0) at Miami (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0) at Cincinnati (Bauer 2-0), 6:10 p.m.

San Diego (Quantrill 2-0) at Arizona (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Interleague

St. Louis (Hudson 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland (Luzardo 1-0) at San Francisco (Gausman 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 2-0) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-2), 7:35 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 0-2) at Colorado (Marquez 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

NBA

Memphis at Portland, 2:30 p.m.