Sports Roundup – Aug 4

In Richmond Amateur Baseball, the Inverness Athletics face Louisdale at the Louisdale Field at 1pm.

Robbie MacEwen of Sherwood, PEI put forth a dominating performance en route to his first Parts for Trucks Pro Stock Tour victory in the Lucas Oil 150 at Oyster Bed Speedway. MacEwen led 116 laps, most of those with Dylan Gosbee (Cornwall, PE) on his back bumper. Gosbee came home in second place with multi-time Series champion Shawn Turple (Enfield, NS) in third. Dylan Blenkhorn (Truro, NS) drove to a fourth place finish with Canada Day 150 winner Jonathan Hicken (Brudenell, PE) completing the top five in the 22-car field. Prior to the Lucas Oil 150 the Maritime League of Legends raced in the Tim’s Corner Motorsports 50. Braden Langille (Shubenacadie, NS) took the checkered flag followed by Sam Rogers (Lower Onslow, NS) and Shelby Baker (Fall River, NS) who came in second and third. The Parts for Trucks Pro Stock Tour returns to action next Saturday at 5:00pm for the 20th edition of the prestigious Toromont Cat 250 at Scotia Speedworld.

Two divisions of 2 year old Fillies square off today in Inverness for a purse of $9780. Race 5 has Tobins Choice (Gary Chappell) looking for her first win of the year. Na Naa Said So (Ryan Champbell) and Sadiemaesonherway ( Redmond Doucet) round out the morning line favorites. Race 8 sees Saulsbrook Ocean (Dale Spence), Watch Me Dance (Mark Bradley) and Woodmere Skyroller (Redmont Doucet) as the top three in the field. Race 3 is a B Division where 6 fillies will go behind the gate for a purse of $2500. Points earned in each Atlantic Sires Stakes ‘A’ division pacing event go towards earning a spot in the season-ending Atlantic Breeders Crown Championships. Atlantic Breeders Crown Final is October 13 at Red Shores Charlottetown. Atlantic Sire Stakes next stop is during Old Home Week, August 8 to August 18.

Aaron Sanchez looked like a reinvented pitcher in his Houston debut, throwing six stellar innings to start the Astros on a combined no-hitter Saturday night in their 9-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners.

The Red Sox’s losing streak in four years reached seven games when the Yankees took the nightcap, 6-4. Mike Tauchman (TAWK’-man) had a tiebreaking, two-run single against Matt Barnes in the seventh inning.

CFL

Calgary 24 Edmonton 18

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 9 Boston 2 (1st game)

N.Y. Yankees 6 Boston 4 (2nd game)

Baltimore 6 Toronto 4

Cleveland 7 L.A. Angels 2

Houston 9 Seattle 0

Minnesota 11 Kansas City 3

Texas 5 Detroit 4 (10 innings)

National League

Chicago Cubs 4 Milwaukee 1

N.Y. Mets 7 Pittsburgh 5

Atlanta 5 Cincinnati 4 (10 innings)

San Francisco 6 Colorado 5

Arizona 18 Washington 7

L.A. Dodgers 4 San Diego 1

Interleague

Oakland 8 St. Louis 3

Tampa Bay 8 Miami 6

Philadelphia 3 Chicago White Sox 2