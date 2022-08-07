Sports Roundup – Aug 7

REGIONAL SPORTS

Some big races are expected today for Canada at the world championships of canoe and kayak racing taking place on Lake Banook in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. Katie Vincent races the 200-metre distance in canoe in an attempt to defend her title as world champion in the event, and up-and-comer Sophia Jensen races in the women’s 500-metre final. Canada also has finalists in several men’s kayaking events, men’s 500-metre and 1,000-metre canoe, and the four-woman, 500-metre women’s race. Yesterday, Andreanne Langlois and Toshka Besharah Hrebacka took a bronze for Canada in the women’s 200-metre kayak race and Brianna Hennessy won bronze in the woman’s 200 metre para kayak race.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Jorge Polanco had a pair of two-out R-B-Is and Jose Miranda homered for the Minnesota Twins, who beat the visiting Toronto Blue Jays 7-3 on Saturday. Jays’ relief pitcher Tim Mayza also had a painful night, ending with a dislocated non-throwing shoulder when he tried to make a tag at home plate on a squeeze bunt. The teams play again Sunday with the Jays looking to even the four-game series at two wins apiece.

The B.C. Lions scored 23 unanswered points in the second quarter and blitzed the visiting Edmonton Elks 46-14 on Saturday night in C-F-L action in Vancouver. The Lions moved into second place in the West Division with a 6-and-1 record, while Edmonton slipped to 2-and-6 and remains in the West Division basement. Lions’ quarterback Nathan Rourke, who was pulled late in the fourth quarter, finished the night completing 34 of 37 passes for 477 yards and five touchdown passes.

The Toronto Argonauts scored 28 points in the second half Saturday to register a 34 to 20 come-from-behind win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in C-F-L action. The Argos, who improved to 4-and-3 with the win at home, increased their lead in the East Division over Hamilton and the Montreal Alouettes by four points. The Tiger-Cats, who led 14-6 at halftime, slipped to 2-and-6 with the setback.

Both Canadian teams netted results on Saturday, but only Toronto F-C made off with a win and three points in Major League Soccer action. Toronto got two goals from Jonathan Osario and outlasted Nashville 4-3 in Music City, while in Montreal, Miami got a late goal to salvage a 2-2 draw with C-F Montreal, who got two goals from Romell Quito.

Canada’s sports minister Pascale St-Onge believes Saturday’s resignation of Hockey Canada board chair Michael Brind’Amour shows some cracks in the fortress of the organization’s culture of silence and toxic masculinity. The minister made those remarks in Niagara Falls, Ontario, where she met with provincial and territorial sports leaders. St-Onge has frozen Hockey Canada’s federal funding over its handling of sexual assault allegations made against members of previous junior men’s teams.

Canada scored early and often en route to a 4-1 victory over Sweden on Saturday in the gold-medal final of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Red Deer, Alberta. Tanner Howe, Ethan Gauthier, Calum Ritchie and Brayden Yager scored for the Canadians, who held period leads of 2-1 and 3-1. Riley Heidt also chipped in with two assists. Hugo Pettersson scored for Sweden. Finland beat Czechia 3-1 to claim the bronze.

Saturday’s Games

CFL

Toronto 34 Hamilton 20

B.C. 46 Edmonton 14

MLB

Minnesota 7 Toronto 3

N.Y. Mets 8 Atlanta 5 (First game)

N.Y. Mets 6 Atlanta 2 (Second game)

Seattle 2 L.A. Angels 1 (First game)

L.A. Angels 7 Seattle 1 (Second game)

Chicago Cubs 4 Miami 0

Baltimore 6 Pittsburgh 3

Philadelphia 11 Washington 5

Cleveland 4 Houston 1

Detroit 9 Tampa Bay 1

Texas 8 Chicago White Sox 0

San Francisco 7 Oakland 3

Kansas City 5 Boston 4

Cincinnati 7 Milwaukee 5

St. Louis 1 N.Y. Yankees 0

Colorado 3 Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 8 San Diego 3

MLS

Atlanta 2 Seattle 1

Chicago 3 Charlotte FC 2

Miami 2 CF Montreal 2

New England 3 Orlando City 0

New York Red Bulls 0 D.C. United 0

Columbus 3 New York City FC 2

Cincinnati 3 Philadelphia 1

Toronto FC 4 Nashville 3

Sporting Kansas City 4 L.A. Galaxy 2

Colorado 4 Minnesota 3

San Jose 3 Austin FC 3

Los Angeles FC 4 Real Salt Lake 1

FC Dallas 1 Portland 1

Sunday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

MLB

American League

Houston (Javier 6-7) at Cleveland (McKenzie 7-8), 12:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 1-6) at Baltimore (Watkins 4-1), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen, 6-4) at Detroit (Manning 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 3-3) at Kansas City (Keller 5-12), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 8-8) at Minnesota (Archer 2-5), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-9) at St. Louis (Wainwright 8-8), 2:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 7-6) at Texas (Howard 2-3), 2:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 9-5) at Oakland (Martinez, 2-2), 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Davidson 1-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 6-11), 4:10 p.m.

National League

Pittsburgh (Wilson 1-6) at Baltimore (Watkins 4-1), 1:35 p.m.

Washington (Abbott 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 7-8), 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 4-12) at Milwaukee (Burnes 8-5), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-9) at St. Louis (Wainwright 8-8), 2:15 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-2), 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 6-3) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Urena 1-3) at Arizona (Davies 2-4), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 10-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 12-1), 7:08 p.m.