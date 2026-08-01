Sports Roundup – August 1

LOCAL SPORTS

Caper Developments AGR Fastpitch:

Heatherton Warriors 8 U17 Chiefs 1

Winning Pitcher: Paul Purcell, with relief from Trent Deyoung

Losing Pitcher: Noah Myers

Top hitters for Heatherton: Logan DeYoung (Triple, 2 RBI), Dan Petitipas (Single, Triple, RBI), Joey MacDonald (3 RBI)

Top hitters for Chiefs: Rollie MacHattie (Single, RBI), Ty Jewers (Triple)

Pomquet Acadians 8 U17 Chiefs 4

Winning Pitcher: Richie Connors

Losing Pitcher: Carter Decoste

Top hitters for Pomquet: Blair VanOirschot (Double, 2 RBI), Logan Chisholm (Double, Single, Stolen base), Richie Connors (3 Singles, RBI)

NATIONAL SPORTS

Quarterback Davis Alexander threw for 420 yards and three touchdowns, Cole Spieker hauled in two touchdown passes, receiver Tyler Snead had eight catches for 174 yards and one T-D, and the visiting Montreal Alouettes improved to 7-and-1 by beating the Ottawa Redblacks 34-13. Jake Maier passed for 311 yards, but his Redblacks slipped to 0-and-7.

Pinch-hitter Luis Urías broke an eighth-inning tie with a two-run single, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the visiting St. Louis Cardinals 3-1. Jeff Hoffman worked one inning for the win, and Louis Varland finished for his 24th save. The Jays have won five of their past eight games after losing the previous four. St. Louis lost for the fifth time in six games.

Yainer Diaz homered and tied a career high with four hits, and Isaac Paredes and Christian Walker also went deep to lead the Houston Astros to an 11-2 rout of the visiting Texas Rangers that put them in first place in the A-L West. Jeremy Peña had three R-B-Is as the Astros tied a season high with 18 hits for their ninth win in 10 games to move a half-game ahead of Texas atop the division.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino is abandoning his divisive plan to sell World Cup profits to private equity after receiving pushback from all corners of the soccer world. Infantino’s decision came after his senior adviser, who sat on a White House panel, resigned and Asia’s soccer body joined Europe and North America in opposing it. UEFA’s 55-member nations agreed to boycott the World Cup and all other FIFA competitions over Infantino’s plan, followed by CONCACAF and the Asian Football Confederation.

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham says rallies supporting her opposition to transgender participation in women’s sports aren’t distracting her or her teammates. Small demonstrations were held outside recent Fever games in Portland and Seattle, with another planned in Minneapolis, while Cunningham says she was not involved but supported participants’ freedom of speech. Seattle Storm co-owner Celeste Keaton was fined and handed a five game suspension after an exchange with two Cunningham supporters, prompting the team to apologize and reaffirm its commitment to a respectful environment.

Friday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Montreal 34 Ottawa 13

MLB

Interleague

Toronto 3 St. Louis 1

N.Y. Yankees 2 Chicago Cubs 0

Boston 9 L.A. Dodgers 4

Baltimore 6 Philadelphia 4

Arizona 4 Cleveland 1

Colorado 3 Kansas City 1

Milwaukee 6 L.A. Angels 2

American League

Chicago White Sox 6 Tampa Bay 1

Houston 11 Texas 2

Detroit 13 Athletics 1

Minnesota 5 Seattle 3

National League

San Diego 7 San Francisco 0

Atlanta 6 Washington 2

Miami 5 N.Y. Mets 2

Cincinnati 8 Pittsburgh 7

MLS

Toronto FC 1 New York City 1

Canadian Premier League

Supra Quebec 2 Pacific 1

WNBA

Washington 81 Dallas 75

Atlanta 98 Seattle 89

Indiana 112 Portland 98

Saturday’s Schedule (All times Eastern)

CFL

Calgary at Hamilton, 3 p.m.

Saskatchewan at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

MLB

Interleague

St. Louis (Mathews 0-0) at Toronto (Gausman 4-10), 3:07 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 13-4) at Baltimore (Baz 4-9), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Drake 0-0) at Cleveland (Messick 8-6), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Fried 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Peterson 6-7), 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City (Avila 5-3) at Colorado (Feltner 3-5), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Tolle 6-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 11-6), 9:10 p.m.

Detroit (Valdez 5-7) at Athletics (Perkins 2-6), 9:40 p.m.

American League

Chicago White Sox (Schultz 3-7) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 9-5), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Prielipp 3-5) at Seattle (Gilbert 8-6), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (deGrom 7-6) at Houston (Blanco 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

National League

Miami (Phillips 2-5) at N.Y. Mets (Thornton (2-1) 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 10-4) at Cincinnati (Abbott 5-6), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Mikolas 3-7) at Atlanta (Lopez 4-3), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Mahle 3-9) at San Diego (Buehler 6-5), 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Gasser 3-4) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 9-6), 9:38 p.m.

MLS

Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.

New England at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego FC at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at St Louis City, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 10:45 p.m.

Northern Super League

Toronto at Calgary, 1 p.m.

Canadian Premier League

Atletico Ottawa at Vancouver, 6 p.m.

Inter Toronto at Cavalry, 9 p.m

WNBA

Las Vegas at Chicago, 1 p.m.

New York at Phoenix, 3 p.m.