Sports Roundup – August 1

LOCAL SPORTS
Caper Developments AGR Fastpitch:
Heatherton Warriors 8 U17 Chiefs 1
Winning Pitcher: Paul Purcell, with relief from Trent Deyoung
Losing Pitcher: Noah Myers
Top hitters for Heatherton: Logan DeYoung (Triple, 2 RBI), Dan Petitipas (Single, Triple, RBI), Joey MacDonald (3 RBI)
Top hitters for Chiefs: Rollie MacHattie (Single, RBI), Ty Jewers (Triple)
Pomquet Acadians 8 U17 Chiefs 4
Winning Pitcher: Richie Connors
Losing Pitcher: Carter Decoste
Top hitters for Pomquet: Blair VanOirschot (Double, 2 RBI), Logan Chisholm (Double, Single, Stolen base), Richie Connors (3 Singles, RBI)
NATIONAL SPORTS
Quarterback Davis Alexander threw for 420 yards and three touchdowns, Cole Spieker hauled in two touchdown passes, receiver Tyler Snead had eight catches for 174 yards and one T-D, and the visiting Montreal Alouettes improved to 7-and-1 by beating the Ottawa Redblacks 34-13. Jake Maier passed for 311 yards, but his Redblacks slipped to 0-and-7.
Pinch-hitter Luis Urías broke an eighth-inning tie with a two-run single, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the visiting St. Louis Cardinals 3-1. Jeff Hoffman worked one inning for the win, and Louis Varland finished for his 24th save. The Jays have won five of their past eight games after losing the previous four. St. Louis lost for the fifth time in six games.
Yainer Diaz homered and tied a career high with four hits, and Isaac Paredes and Christian Walker also went deep to lead the Houston Astros to an 11-2 rout of the visiting Texas Rangers that put them in first place in the A-L West. Jeremy Peña had three R-B-Is as the Astros tied a season high with 18 hits for their ninth win in 10 games to move a half-game ahead of Texas atop the division.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino is abandoning his divisive plan to sell World Cup profits to private equity after receiving pushback from all corners of the soccer world. Infantino’s decision came after his senior adviser, who sat on a White House panel, resigned and Asia’s soccer body joined Europe and North America in opposing it. UEFA’s 55-member nations agreed to boycott the World Cup and all other FIFA competitions over Infantino’s plan, followed by CONCACAF and the Asian Football Confederation.
Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham says rallies supporting her opposition to transgender participation in women’s sports aren’t distracting her or her teammates. Small demonstrations were held outside recent Fever games in Portland and Seattle, with another planned in Minneapolis, while Cunningham says she was not involved but supported participants’ freedom of speech. Seattle Storm co-owner Celeste Keaton was fined and handed a five game suspension after an exchange with two Cunningham supporters, prompting the team to apologize and reaffirm its commitment to a respectful environment.
Friday’s Scoreboard
CFL
Montreal 34 Ottawa 13
MLB
Interleague
Toronto 3 St. Louis 1
N.Y. Yankees 2 Chicago Cubs 0
Boston 9 L.A. Dodgers 4
Baltimore 6 Philadelphia 4
Arizona 4 Cleveland 1
Colorado 3 Kansas City 1
Milwaukee 6 L.A. Angels 2
American League
Chicago White Sox 6 Tampa Bay 1
Houston 11 Texas 2
Detroit 13 Athletics 1
Minnesota 5 Seattle 3
National League
San Diego 7 San Francisco 0
Atlanta 6 Washington 2
Miami 5 N.Y. Mets 2
Cincinnati 8 Pittsburgh 7
MLS
Toronto FC 1 New York City 1
Canadian Premier League
Supra Quebec 2 Pacific 1
WNBA
Washington 81 Dallas 75
Atlanta 98 Seattle 89
Indiana 112 Portland 98
Saturday’s Schedule (All times Eastern)
CFL
Calgary at Hamilton, 3 p.m.
Saskatchewan at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
MLB
Interleague
St. Louis (Mathews 0-0) at Toronto (Gausman 4-10), 3:07 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 13-4) at Baltimore (Baz 4-9), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Drake 0-0) at Cleveland (Messick 8-6), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Fried 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Peterson 6-7), 7:15 p.m.
Kansas City (Avila 5-3) at Colorado (Feltner 3-5), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Tolle 6-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 11-6), 9:10 p.m.
Detroit (Valdez 5-7) at Athletics (Perkins 2-6), 9:40 p.m.
American League
Chicago White Sox (Schultz 3-7) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 9-5), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Prielipp 3-5) at Seattle (Gilbert 8-6), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (deGrom 7-6) at Houston (Blanco 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
National League
Miami (Phillips 2-5) at N.Y. Mets (Thornton (2-1) 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 10-4) at Cincinnati (Abbott 5-6), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Mikolas 3-7) at Atlanta (Lopez 4-3), 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Mahle 3-9) at San Diego (Buehler 6-5), 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Gasser 3-4) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 9-6), 9:38 p.m.
MLS
Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.
New England at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
San Diego FC at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at St Louis City, 8:30 p.m.
Austin FC at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Seattle at Portland, 10:45 p.m.
Northern Super League
Toronto at Calgary, 1 p.m.
Canadian Premier League
Atletico Ottawa at Vancouver, 6 p.m.
Inter Toronto at Cavalry, 9 p.m
WNBA
Las Vegas at Chicago, 1 p.m.
New York at Phoenix, 3 p.m.