Sports Roundup – August 1

LOCAL SPORTS

The StFX Men’s hockey team is welcoming a new recruit. Head coach Brad Peddle welcomed forward Josh Nelson to the program for the coming season. A native of Lockport, Illinois, Nelson spent four years in the Ontario Hockey League: three and a half seasons with the London Knights and the latter half of the 2019-20 season with the Barrie Colts. He amassed 92 points (45 goals, 47 assists) in 234 regular season games played. He plans to study Business at X in the fall, and joins seven previously announced recruits.

This weekend, the Antigonish Golf Club is hosting the annual MacDonald Chrysler Shootout. The event features 54 pairs of golfers with Men’s, Senior and Mixed divisions.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Aaron Judge homered for the third straight night, and the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 5-1 in their first home game of the shortened season. Meanwhile, closer Aroldis Chapman has been cleared to return to Yankee Stadium following a bout with COVID-19. His timeline for game action remains unclear.

Former Mets catcher Travis d’Arnaud drove in five runs, including three with a bases-loaded double that capped a five-run eighth, and the Atlanta Braves rallied from a six-run deficit for a wild 11-10 win over New York. D’Arnaud had three hits as Atlanta completed the comeback from deficits of 8-2 and 10-5.

Outfielder Randal Grichuk will be ready to go Tuesday when the Blue Jays open their next series in Atlanta against the Braves. The team says Grichuk would’ve been able to play this weekend if Toronto had games. But the Jays are off after their series with Philadelphia was postponed due to a pair of positive COVID-19 tests on the Phillies staff.

DeMar DeRozan scored 17 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter to help the San Antonio Spurs pull away and beat the Sacramento Kings 129-120. DeRozan shot 10 of 13 and had 10 assists. De’Aaron Fox scored a career-high 39 points for the Kings.

All-Star defenceman Dougie Hamilton won’t play for the Carolina Hurricanes in today’s opener against the Rangers in the Eastern Conference’s expanded playoff qualifying round. Hamilton broke his left leg in January and was sidelined until the N-H-L suspended the season because of the pandemic. But the league has prohibited teams from disclosing injuries

Brendon Todd will carry a two-shot advantage into the third round of the P-G-A’s FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Todd followed Thursday’s 64 with a 5-under 65 that leaves him two ahead of Rickie Fowler. First-round leader Brooks Koepka (KEHP’-kuh) shot a 1-over 71 that drops him into a third-place tie.

Friday’s Games

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 5 Boston 1

Chicago White Sox 3 Kansas City 2

Baltimore 6 Tampa Bay 3

Minnesota 4 Cleveland 1

Seattle 5 Oakland 3

Houston 9 L.A. Angels 6

National League

Atlanta 11 N.Y. Mets 10

San Diego 8 Colorado 7

Chicago Cubs 6 Pittsburgh 3

Arizona 5 L.A. Dodgers 3

Interleague

Detroit 7 Cincinnati 2

San Francisco 9 Texas 2

NBA

Orlando 128 Brooklyn 118

Phoenix 125 Washington 112

Portland 140 Memphis 135 (OT)

Milwaukee 119 Boston 112

San Antonio 129 Sacramento 120

Houston 153 Dallas 149 (OT)

MLS

Orlando 1 Los Angeles FC 1 (Orlando City advances 5-4 on penalties)

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NHL

At Toronto

Carolina vs. N.Y. Rangers, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders vs. Florida, 4 p.m

Pittsburgh vs. Montreal, 8 p.m.

At Edmonton

Edmonton vs. Chicago, 3 p.m.

Calgary vs. Winnipeg, 10:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 0-0) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Godley 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 1-0) at Minnesota (Maeda 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Baltimore (LeBlanc 1-0), 7:35 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 0-0) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

National League

N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-0) at Atlanta (Toussaint 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 1-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urias 0-0) at Arizona (Weaver 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 0-0) at Colorado (Freeland 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 1-0), 8:15 p.m.

Interleague

Cincinnati (Bauer 0-0) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 0-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

NBA

Miami at Denver, 1 p.m.

Utah at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Toronto, 8:30 p.m.

MLS

Minnesota at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Portland at New York City FC, 10:30 p.m.