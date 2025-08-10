Sports Roundup – August 10

LOCAL SPORTS

Results from the the John Arther Murphy Memorial 7 K run:

A great turnout with 65 completing the race, including runners, walkers and bikers.

Overall winner with a time of 26:50 was Christian Benoit

Division winners:

Junior Female

1. Nora Stewart 2. Salma Chaudry 3. Mica Gomes

Junior Male

1. Neal MacDonald 2. Kaelen Fidler-Ryan 3. Beckett Steeves

Open Female

1. Sophie Neveux 2. Flora MacDonald 3. Sara Stewart

Open Male

1. Christian Benoit 2. Mark Stewart 3. Dale Decker

Senior Female

1. Charlene Druhan 2. Deb Lynch 3. Dale Melanson

Senior Male

1. James Jessome 2. Gerard Gillis 3. Jerome Stewart

Craig Slaunwhite returned to victory lane on the Fort Garry Industries Pro Stock Tour with his second Summer Clash 250 victory at Scotia Speedworld in Halifax. Slaunwhite, who started 24th, worked the outside on a late race pass with 18 laps to go to pick up the big win. Points leader Cole Butcher finished second ahead of his brother Jarrett. Local racers Austin MacDonald and Ryan VanOirschot were ninth and eleventh place, respectively. Next stop on the tour is the Dulux 150 next weekend at Riverside International Speedway. Visit www.riversidespeedway.ca for tickets and event details.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Max Muncy and Shohei Ohtani hit home runs, the Dodgers scored six times in the sixth inning, and Los Angeles beat the visiting Toronto Blue Jays 9-1. Ernie Clement hit a solo homer in the eighth inning for the Jays, who have lost two straight in L-A and will be aiming to avoid a sweep when the teams wrap up a weekend series on Sunday.

The Boston Red Sox missed an opportunity to close within two games of the A-L East-leading Toronto Blue Jays when they dropped a 5-4 decision in 10 innings to the host San Diego Padres. Ramon Laureano’s walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning scored automatic runner Xander Bogaerts to win the game.

William Contreras homered to cap a four-run seventh inning and the N-L Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers rallied past the visiting New York Mets 7-4 for their eighth consecutive victory, spoiling Pete Alonso’s record-tying night. Alonso opened the second inning with his 252nd career home run, matching the franchise record held by Darryl Strawberry for 37 years. But the Mets lost their sixth straight game to fall 4 1/2 games behind first-place Philadelphia in the N-L East.

Rene Paredes kicked a 40-yard field goal on the final play of the game to lift the Calgary Stampeders to a 28-27 win over the visiting Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Paredes finished with four field goals and two singles for the Stamps, who snapped a two-game losing skid. Quarterback Vernon Adams Junior returned to the Calgary lineup and threw a pair of T-D passes to Tevin Jones. Sergio Castillo had kicked a 63-yard field goal with 61 seconds left and a single on the ensuing kickoff to give the Bombers a 27-25 lead.

Preston Judd scored four minutes into second-half stoppage time to lift the San Jose Earthquakes to a 2-1 Major League Soccer victory over the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps. The Caps played for almost an hour one man short as Édier Ocampo received two yellow cards in eight minutes and was ejected in the 27th minute.

Kelsey Mitchell had 26 points and eight assists, Lexi Hull added 17 points, and the Indiana Fever defeated the visiting Chicago Sky 92-70 in W-N-B-A action. Rachel Banham led the struggling Sky with 11 points. Elsewhere, Veronica Burton scored 16 points as the Golden State Valkyries crushed the visiting Los Angeles Sparks 72-59. Dearica Hamby led L-A with 15 points.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Ottawa 46 Toronto 42

Calgary 28 Winnipeg 27

NFL Pre-season

New York Giants 34 Buffalo 25

Minnesota 20 Houston 10

Pittsburgh 31 Jacksonville 25

L.A. Rams 31 Dallas 21

Tampa Bay 29 Tennessee 7

New York Jets 30 Green Bay 10

Arizona 20 Kansas City 17

Denver 30 San Francisco 9

MLB

Interleague

L.A. Dodgers 9 Toronto 1

San Diego 5 Boston 4 (10 innings)

Philadelphia 3 Texas 2

American League

N.Y. Yankees 5 Houston 4

L.A. Angels 7 Detroit 4

Athletics 11 Baltimore 3

Cleveland 3 Chicago White Sox 1

Kansas City 2 Minnesota 0

Seattle 7 Tampa Bay 4

National League

Atlanta 7 Miami 1, 1st game

Atlanta 8 Miami 6, 2nd game

Washington 4 San Francisco 2

Cincinnati 2 Pittsburgh 1

Milwaukee 7 N.Y. Mets 4

Chicago Cubs 9 St. Louis 1

Arizona 6 Colorado 5

MLS

CF Montreal 1 Atlanta 1

Toronto FC 1 Philadelphia 1

San Jose 2 Vancouver 1

New England 2 D.C. United 0

Houston 2 Austin FC 2

Los Angeles FC 2 Chicago 2

Dallas 2 Portland 0

St. Louis 3 Nashville 1

San Diego FC 2 Sporting Kansas City 0

Northern Super League

Toronto 2 Montreal 1

Calgary 1 Ottawa 0

Vancouver 0 Halifax 0

Canadian Premier League

Forge (Hamilton) 2 York United (Toronto) 1

Wanderers (Halifax) 0 Cavalry (Calgary) 0

WNBA

Indiana 92 Chicago 70

Golden State 72 Los Angeles 59

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

MLB

Interleague

Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-5) at Texas (Corbin 6-7), 2:35 p.m.

Boston (Bello 8-5) at San Diego (Cease 4-10), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Lauer 7-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

American League

Kansas City (Bergert 1-1) at Minnesota (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

Athletics (Severino 6-11) at Baltimore (Povich 2-6), 1:35 p.m.

Houston (Gordon 4-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 12-4), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 3-9) at Detroit (Mize 10-4), 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Cecconi 5-4) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 3-9), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Houser 6-3) at Seattle (Woo 9-6), 4:10 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati (Littell 9-8) at Pittsburgh (Burrows 1-4), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Quantrill 4-9) at Atlanta (Wentz 2-3), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Manaea 1-1) at Milwaukee (Priester 11-2), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Gore 4-12) at San Francisco (Verlander 1-8), 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (Gordon 2-4) at Arizona (Pfaadt 11-7), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 8-4) at St. Louis (Gray 10-5), 7:10 p.m.

NFL Pre-season

Miami at Chicago, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

MLS

Charlotte FC at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at New York, 6 p.m.

Miami at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Canadian Premier League

Atletico Ottawa at Valour FC (Winnipeg), 3 p.m.

Pacific (Victoria) at Vancouver FC, 6 p.m.

WNBA

Minnesota at New York, 12:30 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Connecticut at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Canadian Elite Basketball League

Montreal at Scarborough, 2 p.m.

Vancouver at Ottawa, 3 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 6 p.m.

Brampton at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Calgary, 8 p.m.