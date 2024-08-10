Sports Roundup – August 10

LOCAL SPORTS

AGR Fastpitch: In the final game of the regular season, the Pomquet Acadians defeated the Chiefs 9-1. The winning pitcher was Richie Connors, while Craig McCarron took the loss. Top Hitters for Pomquet were Logan MacDonald & Blair VanOirschot, each with a Home Run, Single, and 2 RBIs. Logan Kennedy had a Home Run, a single, and an RBI for the Chiefs. The playoff schedule will be released later this weekend.

The Atlantic Challenger Baseball All-Star Series is running this weekend in Antigonish. Antigonish Challenger Baseball coordinator Randy Crouse said challenger baseball programs from across the Atlantic provinces are invited, and they have nine programs coming with 90 athletes, along with buddies, family members and volunteers. This morning, there will be Challenger baseball at the Sandlot field, followed by some sledge hockey, skating, bowling, a banquet, and a movie night. On Sunday morning, Nova Scotia Para-sport is coming in for presentations with some volunteers and coordinators. Crouse said they didn’t know what to expect when they began organizing the event, noting their goal is to build on this every year moving forward. He thanked all of the volunteers, sponsors, and supporters who helped make the event possible.

The annual John Arther Murphy Memorial Run is today in St. Joseph’s. It is a 7 kilometre walk/run event starting at 9. A big community breakfast coincides with the run; it begins at 8:30. The run and breakfast are co-sponsored by the St. Joseph’s Parish and the St. Joseph’s Lakeside Community Centre. There are three divisions in the run: junior, open and senior. Registration begins at 8 – the cost is 35 dollars for adults, 25 dollars for entrants under 18.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Canada will look to add to its 24 medals as the Paris Games enter its final 48 hours of competition. Team Canada currently has the same amount of medals as the country won in Tokyo in 2021, a record for non-boycotted Olympics. Among the medal hopefuls today will be Edmonton’s Marco Arop, who will race for gold in the men’s 800-metre final in track-and-field.

It wasn’t Sarah Mitton’s day in Paris. The shot putter from Brooklyn, Nova Scotia fouled out of her event yesterday. She had finished first in the qualification round. Germany’s Yemisi Ogunleye won the gold with her final throw of exactly 20 metres in the event.

Vladimir Guerrero extended his hit streak to 21 games on Friday as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Oakland Athletics 3-1 at Rogers Centre. Guerrero singled twice in the game but was more prominent on the defensive side after making a running catch on a foul ball in the sixth inning. Guerrero crashed into the netting and the first row of the seats in making the catch that ended Oakland’s inning with the score tied at the time.

Top seed Coco Gauff of the U-S made no excuses after losing Friday in the third round of the National Bank Open, Canada’s tennis championship. Gauff was ousted in straight sets by number-14 Diana Shnaider of Russia, but the American tennis star said she only had herself to blame. Gauff had a busy summer, including acting as the flag-bearer alongside N-B-A star LeBron James for the U-S team at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

Key second-half touchdowns by Janarion Grant and DaShaun Amos propelled the Toronto Argonauts to a 39-25 victory over the Calgary Stampeders Friday at B-MO Field. With the win, Toronto evens the home-and-home series with Calgary after losing last week at McMahon Stadium 27-23 to the Stampeders. Toronto now enters a bye week and could have quarterback Chad Kelly back from suspension for the team’s August 22nd matchup with Saskatchewan.

All Canadian clubs have been eliminated from Leagues Cup play after C-F Montreal fell 2-0 Friday to the Philadelphia Union. Philadelphia outshot Montreal 13-8 in the match with forward Tai Baribo scoring both goals. Toronto F-C was eliminated Thursday 4-3 by Inter Miami, and the Vancouver Whitecaps lost 2-0 to Pumas U-N-A-M on Wednesday.

Houston Texans quarterback C-J Stroud threw a touchdown to Tank Dell in the team’s pre-season game Friday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, with Houston winning 20-12. It was Stroud’s pre-season debut. The second-year quarterback completed 2 of 4 passes for 41 yards Friday after leading the Texans to the A-F-C South championship last year.

Friday’s Games

Paris Olympics

Women’s Beach Volleyball

Gold-medal Final – Brazil 2 Canada 1

Bronze-medal Final – Switzerland 2 Australia 0

CFL

Toronto 39 Calgary 25

MLB

American League

Toronto 3 Oakland 1

Minnesota 4 Cleveland 2, 1st game

Minnesota 6 Cleveland 3, 2nd game

Baltimore 4 Tampa Bay 1

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Houston 8 Boston 4

National League

San Diego 6 Miami 2

Milwaukee 8 Cincinnati 3

Colorado 6 Atlanta 5

Arizona 3 Philadelphia 2

L.A. Dodgers 9 Pittsburgh 5

Interleague

Washington 3 L.A. Angels 2 (10 innings)

St. Louis 8 Kansas City 5

Chicago Cubs 7 Chicago White Sox 6

Seattle 6 N.Y. Mets 0

San Francisco 3 Detroit 2

Leagues Cup

Philadelphia 2 CF Montreal 0

Cincinnati 1 Santos Laguna 1 (Cincinnati wins 6-5 on penalties)

Columbus 4 Kansas City 0

Mazatlan 2 D.C. 1

New York City FC 1 New England 1 (New York City wins 7-6 on penalties)

Cruz Azul 0 Orlando 0 (Cruz Azul wins 5-4 on penalties)

St. Louis 3 Portland 1

Toluca 2 Houston 2 (Toluca wins 5-4 on penalties)

Colorado 3 Juarez 2

America 2 Atlas 1

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

CFL

Hamilton at Montreal, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Texas (Eovaldi 8-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-2), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Oakland (Bido 2-3) at Toronto (Rodríguez 1-4), 3:07 p.m.

Houston (Arrighetti 4-10) at Boston (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland (Williams 1-4) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Burnes 12-4) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

National League

San Diego (Waldron 7-9) at Miami (Muñoz 2-6), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Martinez 6-5) at Milwaukee (Myers 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 7-6) at Colorado (Quantrill 7-8), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 11-5) at Arizona (Gallen 9-5), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Skenes 6-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryan 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

Interleague

Detroit (TBD) at San Francisco (Webb 9-8), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 4-10) at Washington (Corbin 2-12), 6:45 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 4-6) at Kansas City (Wacha 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-11), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Manaea 8-4) at Seattle (Gilbert 6-8), 9:40 p.m.