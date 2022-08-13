Sports Roundup – August 13

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats avenged their 34-20 loss to the Toronto Argonauts last weekend, with a 34-27 win over the Argos tonight in Hamilton. Sean Thomas Erlington ran in a 23-yard touchdown to put the Ticats ahead 31-24 with just over three minutes left and the Argos were never able to tie the game up or take the lead from then on.

Cleveland Guardians right-hander Cal Quantrill allowed one hit in seven innings and was aided by a two-run homer from fellow Canadian Josh Naylor to blank the Toronto Blue Jays 8-0 in their series opener. Quantrill, a native of Port Hope, Ontario, pitched seven innings, allowing only a double to Vladimir Guerrero Junior, to snatch his first M-L-B win on home soil and a career-high ninth victory on the season.

Juan Soto had two hits and got a standing ovation in his return to Washington as the San Diego Padres took a 10-5 win over the Nationals. The game followed news of Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. being suspended 80 games for a positive drug test. Soto was traded from Washington to San Diego on August 2. The Padres hold the final N-L wild-card spot, and general manager A.J. Preller said during the game that Tatis’ suspension doesn’t change his expectations for the season.

Jordan Montgomery pitched six strong innings for his second straight scoreless outing for his new team, as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-1. St. Louis, which has won 11 of 14, pushed its lead over Milwaukee in the N-L Central to one and a half games. The Cardinals won their ninth straight at home. Victor Caratini had three hits and an R-B-I for Milwaukee.

Michael Harris II had two hits, including a tie-breaking two-run homer in the eighth and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 4-3. Eddie Rosario singled and doubled, and Matt Olson also went deep for the Braves in the opener of a four-game series against their N-L East opponent. Marlins reliever Elieser Hernandez (2-6) allowed Vaughn Grissom’s leadoff double before Harris connected with a shot that bounced off the upper deck railing and put Atlanta ahead 4-2.

After issuing an apology “to all the women I have impacted” following accusations of sexual misconduct, before the Cleveland Browns’ 24-13 pre-season win over the Jacksonville Jaguars tonight, quarterback Deshaun Watson got an earful from opposing fans. Watson was roundly booed during three series’ of work. The three-time Pro Bowler completed 1 of 5 passes for 7 yards in his first game action since January 3, 2021, with Houston.

Friday’s Scoreboard

2022 IIHF World Junior Championship at Edmonton

Preliminary Round

Sweden 6 Austria 0

Slovakia 3 Latvia 2 (shootout)

CFL

Hamilton 34 Toronto 27

MLB

American League

Cleveland 8 Toronto 0

Baltimore 10 Tampa Bay 3

Chicago White Sox 2 Detroit 0

Boston 3 N.Y. Yankees 2 (10 innings)

Seattle 6 Texas 2

Houston 7 Oakland 5

Minnesota 4 L.A. Angels 0

National League

Atlanta 4 Miami 3

San Diego 10 Washington 5

Philadelphia 2 N.Y. Mets 1 (10 innings)

St. Louis 3 Milwaukee 1

Colorado 5 Arizona 3

San Francisco 5 Pittsburgh 3

Interleague

L.A. Dodgers 8 Kansas City 3

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

2022 IIHF World Junior Championship at Edmonton

Preliminary Round

Austria vs. United States, 2 p.m.

Canada vs. Czechia, 6 p.m.

Germany vs. Switzerland, 10 p.m.

CFL

B.C. at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Saskatchewan at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Cleveland (McKenzie 8-8) at Toronto (White 1-3), 3:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 4-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-5), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-9) at Boston (Crawford 3-4), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 7-11) at Texas (Dunning 2-6), 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 6-5) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 4-3), 9:07 p.m.

National League

Atlanta (Anderson 9-6) at Miami (Luzardo 3-4), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-3) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-2), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 10-5) at Washington (Sanchez 0-5), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 6-4) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia (Nola 8-8) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 8-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 8-8), 7:15 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 7-2) at Colorado (Urena 1-3), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Beede 1-1) at San Francisco (Webb 10-5), 9:05 p.m.

Interleague

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0) at Kansas City (Keller 6-12), 7:10 p.m.

MLS

Orlando City at New York, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Miami, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

CF Montreal at Houston, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.