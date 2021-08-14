Sports Roundup – August 14

LOCAL SPORTS

Results from AGR Fastpitch League:

Pomquet 8 St. Andrews 7

WP – Jaiden Doiron (9K), LP – Andrew MacIsaac (3K)

Pomquet notables:

Bryden Boudreau (Grand Slam); Brian Gilfoy (Double, 2 singles, 2 RBI); Logan MacDonald (Home Run, Double)

St. Andrews notables:

Dustin Landry (3 singles), Kory Tate (2 RBI)

St Joseph’s 5 Heatherton 1

WP – Robert Bernard (10K), LP – Paul Purcell (6K)

St Joseph’s notables:

Logan Kennedy (Single, Triple); Jarret Rossong (2 singles); Logan Deyoung (Single, Double)

Heatherton notables:

Josh Wood (Single, Triple); Burton Chisholm Jr. (Triple)

Tickets are now on sale for the Summer Sizzler event next Saturday at Riverside International Speedway in James River. The show will feature the Wilson Equipment Twin 75s for the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour, along with the Henry’s AUTOPRO 75 for the NAPA Sportsman series. Both races are qualifiers for September’s IWK 250 weekend. A complete schedule will be posted on Riverside Speedway’s website early next week.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Sophomore receiver Rasheed Bailey caught his first C-F-L touchdown and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers didn’t let a change in Toronto quarterbacks throw them off on the way to a 20-7 victory over the visiting Argonauts. Toronto quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson started the game, but was replaced by Nick Arbuckle with 4:17 left in the third quarter and the score 10-0 for Winnipeg. The Bombers are 2-and-0. Toronto’s 1-and-1.

Jarred Kelenic cashed in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning when he was walked with the bases loaded by Toronto’s Brad Hand, and the Mariners took the series opener against the Blue Jays 3-2 in Seattle. Hand walked Kelenic on four straight pitches after coming in to face his only batter.

Nelson Cruz homered in his return to Minnesota and the Tampa Bay Rays moved a season-high 26 games over .500 with a 10_4 win over the Twins. Cruz made his first appearance in Minnesota since the Twins traded him to Tampa Bay on July 22nd. Meanwhile, Kyle Schwarber scored twice in his debut for Boston and his new teammates delivered three home runs to lift the Red Sox over the slumping Baltimore Orioles 8-1.

—

Will Smith hit a two-run homer to start the 10th inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers bounced back after blowing a four-run lead to beat the New York Mets 6-5. Smith’s 16th homer easily cleared the fence and set Los Angeles up for its second win in 14 extra-inning games this year. Smith’s drive atoned for a passed ball the catcher committed in the seventh that allowed Pete Alonso to score the tying run.

Billy Mayfair shot an 8-under 62 at Canyon Meadows to take a one-stroke lead over Canadian star Mike Weir after the first round of the P-G-A Tour Champions’ Shaw Charity Classic. Winless on the 50-and-over tour after winning five times on the P-G-A Tour, the 55-year-old Mayfair had four straight birdies in the middle of the round and added late birdies on the par-5 fourth and par-4 seventh. Weir won the Insperity Invitational in May in Texas for his lone senior title.

Friday’s Games

CFL

Winnipeg 20 Toronto 7

MLB

American League

Seattle 3 Toronto 2

Cleveland 7 Detroit 4

Boston 8 Baltimore 1

Texas 8 Oakland 6

Tampa Bay 10 Minnesota 4

Houston 4 L.A. Angels 1

National League

Cincinnati 6 Philadelphia 1

Atlanta 4 Washington 2

Miami 14 Chicago Cubs 10

L.A. Dodgers 6 N.Y. Mets 5 (10 innings)

Arizona 3 San Diego 2

San Francisco 5 Colorado 4

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh – postponed

Interleague

St. Louis 6 Kansas City 0

MLS

Vancouver 0 San Jose 0

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

CFL

Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Hamilton at Saskatchewan, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Baltimore (Lopez 3-12) at Boston (Sale 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (TBD) at Detroit (Peralta 3-2), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 6-4) at Texas (Lyles 5-9), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 7-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 9-6), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Minnesota (Maeda 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 8-6) at L.A. Angels (Barria 2-0), 9:07 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 11-5) at Seattle (Kikuchi 7-6), 10:10 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati (Castillo 6-11) at Philadelphia (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 9-7) at Washington (Corbin 6-11), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-9) at Miami (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-5), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 12-2) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-7), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 8-7) at Arizona (Gilbert 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 3-6) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:05 p.m.

Interleague

St. Louis (Lester 3-6) at Kansas City (Keller 7-11), 7:10 p.m.

MLS

LA Galaxy at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Miami at New York City FC, 8 p.m.

New England at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

New York at CF Montreal, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.