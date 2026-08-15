Sports Roundup – August 15

Caper Developments AGR Fastpitch

Playoff semi-finals, Opening games in the Best of Three series:

At Arisaig Field, Heatherton Warriors defeated the Arisaig Blues 8-4.

Winning pitcher: Adam Anderson (8 K)

Losing pitcher: Craig McCarron (3K)

Pat Laffin threw 4 strikeouts in relief.

Top hitters for Heatherton: Alex Chisholm (2 singles, 2 RBI), Joey MacDonald (single, double), Josh Vanderlinden (single, 2 RBI)

Top hitters for Arisaig: Trent MacDonald (double, 2 RBI), Travis McCarron (single, double, 2 RBI)

At St. Andrews Field, the Flyers beat the Pomquet Acadians 7-2.

Winning Pitcher: Jarron Kennedy (9 K)

Losing Oitcher: Harry Paul (5 K)

Top hitters for St. Andrews: Jarret Rossong (triple, home run, 4 RBI), Jarron Kennedy (home run, RBI), Paddy MacDonald (double, RBI)

Top Hitters for Pomquet: Logan Chisholm (double), Bryden Boudreau (single, RBI), Blair vanOrscoit (double, RBI)

The series continue Sunday beginning at 1 pm at Heatherton & Pomquet Fields – if a Game 3 is necessary, they will follow at 3 pm.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Toronto Blue Jays have clawed their way back into the playoff discussion. With four wins in their past five games, including Friday’s 3-1 decision over the visiting New York Yankees, the Jays are only one game back of a wild-card berth. Whether they play the Yankees on Saturday with Vladimir Guerrero Junior in the lineup remains to be seen. The Jays’ first baseman took a knee to the head from New York’s George Lombard while running the bases in the sixth inning. He left the game with a headache and will be tested for possible concussion.

Luis Campusano and Xander Bogaerts each drove in three runs, Fernando Tatis Junior homered for the fifth time in nine games, and the visiting San Diego Padres overcame an early three-run deficit to defeat the Cleveland Guardians 7-5. The Padres have won six straight, while the Guardians have dropped five of their last six and are now half a game back of the Blue Jays in the A-L wild-card race.

Brandon Lowe hit a three-run home run, and rookie Rafael Flores Junior homered for the third time in two days to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to an 8-4 win over the visiting Boston Red Sox. The Pirates won back-to-back games for the first time since late July. The Red Sox lost for the sixth time in seven games after winning 28 of 36.

Brady Oliveira rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown, while adding another 80 through the air to lead the host Winnipeg Blue Bombers to a 33-21 victory over the winless Ottawa Redblacks. Winnipeg improved to 5-and-4 and snapped a two-game losing streak on home turf. The Redblacks continued their dreadful season, dropping to 0-and-9. Ottawa has lost 15 straight dating back to last season.

Holly Winterburn had 20 points and seven rebounds, Megan DiLeo, Carla Leite and Bridget Carleton all scored 14 points, and the visiting Portland Fire edged the Seattle Storm 84-82. Awa Fam led the Storm with 20 points and nine rebounds, while Ezi Magbegor chipped in with 13 points and eight rebounds.

Friday’s Scoreboard

MLB

American League

Toronto 3 N.Y. Yankees 1

Baltimore 6 Tampa Bay 5

Chicago White Sox 9 Detroit 5

Houston 10 Seattle 7 (10 innings)

Kansas City 7 L.A. Angels 6

Athletics 8 Texas 3

National League

Chicago Cubs 3 St. Louis 0

L.A. Dodgers 3 Milwaukee 1

Cincinnati 1 Miami 0

Arizona 2 Atlanta 0

N.Y. Mets 4 Washington 1

Colorado 5 San Francisco 2

Interleague

San Diego 7 Cleveland 5

Pittsburgh 8 Boston 4

CFL

Winnipeg 33 Ottawa 21

NFL Pre-Season

Denver 27 Atlanta 7

Washington 20 Miami 7

Tampa Bay 24 N.Y. Jets 16

WNBA

Indiana 98 Dallas 87

Portland 84 Seattle 82

Canadian Premier League

Vancouver FC 1 Pacific 1

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox (Kay 9-5) at Detroit (Melton 7-1), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 10-6) at Toronto (Fisher 3-3), 3:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Rogers 7-8) at Tampa Bay (Seymour 9-3), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (Hancock 6-7) at Houston (Wesneski 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Dobnak 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-8), 9:38 p.m.

Texas (Gore 6-9) at Athletics (Ginn 8-6), 9:40 p.m.

National League

St. Louis (McGreevy 4-9) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 8-1), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Lorenzen 3-10) at San Francisco (Webb 7-7), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Lord 5-2) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 4-5), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Gusto 0-3) at Cincinnati (Singer 5-11), 6:40 p.m.

Arizona (Rodriguez 11-4) at Atlanta (Holmes 7-4), 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Misiorowski 11-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 11-4), 7:15 p.m.

Interleague

Philadelphia (Luzardo 10-5) at Minnesota (Prielipp 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Vásquez 8-6) at Cleveland (Cantillo 8-7), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Gray 14-3) at Pittsburgh (Jones 2-4), 7:15 p.m.

CFL

Toronto at Edmonton, 3 p.m.

Saskatchewan at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

NFL Pre-season

Carolina at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at New Orleans, 4 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Kansas City, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 8 p.m.

WNBA

New York at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

MLS

D.C. United at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Miami at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

San Diego FC at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

St Louis City at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Northern Super League

Ottawa at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Halifax at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

Canadian Premier League

Forge at Cavalry, 5 p.m.