Sports Roundup – August 15

LOCAL SPORTS

Cole Butcher picked up his third win of the season last night at the Cummins 150 at Scotia Speedworld. Craig Slaunwhite continued his podium streak coming home second after battling hard in the final laps with Dylan Blenkhorn who had to settle for third. Ashton Tucker was fourth, followed by Greg Proude. The race was the fourth round of nine for the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour.

The Fleet Brake Atlantic Bandolero cars raced last night in the CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series and returned to the track today for an opening slot with the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour. Ayden Christensen took the checkered flag in the 15-lap feature followed by Dawson Noble and Chase MacKay. The Hot Rod Classics Vintage Race Car Series was also on the racing card and entertained fans in a 25-lap feature. The 12-car field provided lots of vintage action prior to the Cummins 150 main feature.

Next up for the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour is the Nova Truck Centres 150 today at 2:00pm. Tickets are now on sale for the Summer Sizzler event on Saturday at Riverside Speedway in James River.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have won two games in a row to start the Canadian Football League season. The Riders easily defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 30 to 8. Quarterback Cody Fajardo threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns. Hamilton dropped to 0 and 2 on the year.

Tyler Gilbert became the first pitcher in 68 years to throw a no-hitter in his first big league start. Gilbert lifted the Arizona Diamondbacks over the San Diego Padres 7-0. It was the record-tying eighth no-hitter in Major League Baseball this season. The last to accomplish the feat in his first start was Bobo Holloman in 1953.

There’s no slowing down Major League Soccer’s best team. The New England Revolution scored on a penalty kick in the 83rd minute to defeat Toronto F-C 2-1. Canadian international Tajon Buchanan also scored for the Revs in his B-MO Field debut. New England has a 12-point lead atop the Eastern Conference.

Victor Wanyama scored on a penalty kick deep into stoppage time to give C-F Montreal a 2-1 win over the Red Bulls in M-L-S. It was Montreal’s third attempt from the penalty spot. The first two kicks were saved by Carlos Coronel, but the referee determined the New York goalkeeper was off his line both times. Montreal snapped a five-game winless skid.

Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened the N-F-L preseason with a 19-14 loss to the Bengals. Cincinnati didn’t see much of Brady or the rest of Tampa Bay’s regulars though. Brady took six snaps, completing one pass for nine yards.

Nico Ali Walsh made a successful pro boxing debut tonight, winning in the first round. The 21-year-old then paid homage to his grandfather, Muhammad Ali. Wearing trunks made for his grandfather, Ali Walsh knocked down his outmatched opponent midway through the first round. The middleweight fight was stopped shortly after.

Saturday’s Games

CFL

Montreal 30 Edmonton 13

Saskatchewan 30 Hamilton 8

MLB

American League

Boston 16 Baltimore 2

Detroit 6 Cleveland 4

Oakland 8 Texas 3

N.Y. Yankees 7 Chicago White Sox 5 (10 innings)

Minnesota 12 Tampa Bay 0

Houston 8 L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 9 Toronto 3

National League

Philadelphia 6 Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 12 Washington 2

Miami 5 Chicago Cubs 4

Pittsburgh 14 Milwaukee 4 (1st game)

Milwaukee 6 Pittsburgh 0 (2nd game)

L.A. Dodgers 2 N.Y. Mets 1 (10 innings)

Arizona 7 San Diego 0

Colorado 4 San Francisco 1

Interleague

St. Louis 9 Kansas City 4

MLS

LA Galaxy 1 Minnesota 0

New York City FC 2 Miami 0

New England 2 Toronto FC 1

CF Montreal 2 New York 1

Colorado 3 Houston 1

Sporting Kansas City 2 FC Dallas 0

Real Salt Lake 1 Austin FC 0

Sunday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

MLB

American League

Baltimore (Akin 0-6) at Boston (Rodriguez 8-6), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 1-5) at Detroit (Hutchison 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-8), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Patino 2-3) at Minnesota (Barnes 0-2), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 8-7) at Texas (Allard 2-10), 2:35 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 9-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-2), 4:07 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 9-7) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

National League

Atlanta (Smyly 8-3) at Washington (Espino 3-3), 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 4-6) at Philadelphia (Nola 7-6), 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 9-3) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-4) at Miami (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 7-8) at San Francisco (Wood 9-3), 4:05 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Arizona (Gallen 1-6), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 9-4) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-0), 7:08 p.m.

Interleague

St. Louis (Happ 6-6) at Kansas City (Bubic 3-5), 2:10 p.m.

MLS

Los Angeles FC at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 6 p.m.

D.C. United at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 10 p.m.