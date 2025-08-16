Sports Roundup – August 16

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS Exhibition: In Guysborough, the X-Women Soccer team played to a scoreless draw against Acadia.

This afternoon, X-Men Football hosts the St. Mary’s Huskies in their lone pre-season game at St. FX Stadium at 2 pm. They open the season next week in Wolfville against the Acadia Axemen.

AGR Fastpitch: Playoffs Friday night – Game #1 St. Andrew’s Flyers 10 Guysborough Broadhorns 1

Winning pitcher: Jarron Kennedy Losing pitcher: Andrew Connelly

Top hitters for the Flyers: Tyler MacIsaac (HR, Single, 3 RBI), Trent MacDonald (HR, Double, 2 RBI)

Top hitters for Guysborough: Jesse MacDonald (Triple), Koda Simon (Double)

Game #2 St. Andrew’s Flyers 12 St. Joseph’s U17 Chiefs 2

Winning pitcher: Andrew MacIsaac Losing pitcher: Carter Decoste

Top hitters for the Flyers: Cole O’Leary (Double, RBI), Pat McCarron (Double)

Top hitters for U17: Brett Connors (Double, 2 RBI)

The Summer Sizzler is set for today at Riverside International Speedway. Fans will see the last stops of the year in the Fort Garry Industries Pro Stock Tour and the Cross Roads League of Legends, along with the first of two stops for the Whispering Winds MASS Mini Stock Series. All three divisions will see championship points racing with qualifying heat races and features.

The Dulux Paint 150 is round seven of ten for the FGI Pro Stock Tour with $4,500 on the line for the winner. The Cross Roads League of Legends makes its third stop at Riverside this year. Twenty or more of the scale-model vintage NASCAR-type cars from the 30s and 40s are expected to enter Saturday’s race. Fans will also see the Whispering Winds Campground MASS Mini Stock Series in round one of the Mini Stock Showdown at Riverside; round two is set for September 6, also at Riverside. The pit gate opens at Noon with practice beginning at 2 pm. The grandstand gate opens at 2 for advance ticket holders; the box office opens at 3 for those purchasing tickets at the gate. Racing starts at 5 pm.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Christian Yelich had two homers among his four hits and drove in five runs as the Milwaukee Brewers overcame a seven-run deficit to beat the Cincinnati Reds 10-8 for their club record-tying 13th straight victory. The Reds chased Brewers rookie Jacob Misiorowski with a seven-run seventh inning to take an 8-1 lead.

Cal Raleigh hit his major league-leading 46th homer, sparked a five-run seventh inning with his first double in over a month and the Seattle Mariners beat the New York Mets 11-9. Raleigh hit a two-run shot to the second deck in left field and became the first player to reach 100 R-B-Is this season to give the Mariners a 4-3 lead in the third.

Baltimore rookie right-hander Brandon Young lost his bid for the first perfect game in Orioles history with four outs remaining in a 7-0 win over the Houston Astros. Young retired the first 23 batters he faced, only to have his shot at history end on slow grounder to the third base side by Houston second baseman Ramon Urìas.

Noah Cameron pitched into the sixth inning, Salvador Perez hit a go-ahead homer, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 3-1 to continue their mastery of their American League Central rivals over the past couple of years. The Royals are 18-and-3 against the White Sox since the start of last season, including a four-game sweep of Chicago in May.

Steven Dunbar Junior’s early fourth-quarter touchdown catch proved to be the difference as the Edmonton Elks emerged with a 28-20 victory over the Toronto Argonauts. The Elks have now won two games in a row, while the Argos dropped their third straight. Edmonton now sits just a game back of B-C for fourth in the West Division.

The Toronto Tempo are set to play two games in Vancouver during their first season in the W-N-B-A. Team president Teresa Resch and G-M Monica Wright Rogers made the announcement in Vancouver during the second quarter of a game between the Seattle Storm and Atlanta Dream. That game marked the first time the league held a regular-season contest outside of the United States.

Friday’s Scoreboard

Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Seventh-Place Game at Trencin, Slovakia – Switzerland 5 Germany 2

Fifth-Place Game at Brno, Czechia – Czechia 5 Slovakia 2

Semifinal at Brno, Czechia – United States 4 Canada 3 (SO)

Semifinal at Trencin, Slovakia – Sweden 6 Finland 5 (OT)

CFL

Edmonton 28 Toronto 20

MLB

American League

Toronto 6 Texas 5

Baltimore 7 Houston 0

Kansas City 3 Chicago White Sox 1

Detroit 7 Minnesota 0

Athletics 10 L.A. Angels 3

National League

Pittsburgh 3 Chicago Cubs 2

Milwaukee 10 Cincinnati 8

Philadelphia 6 Washington 2

Colorado 4 Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 3 San Diego 2

Interleague

Atlanta 2 Cleveland 0

Boston 2 Miami 1

Seattle 11 N.Y. Mets 9

N.Y. Yankees 4 St. Louis 3

Tampa Bay 7 San Francisco 6

WNBA

Golden State 90 Chicago 59

Los Angeles 97 Dallas 96

Washington 88 Indiana 84

Las Vegas 86 Phoenix 83

Seattle 80 Atlanta 78

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Bronze-medal game at Brno, Czechia – Finland v. Canada, 11 a.m.

Gold-medal game at Trencin, Slovakia – United States v. Sweden, 11 a.m.

CFL

Hamilton at Saskatchewan, 3 p.m.

Montreal at British Columbia, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Texas (Corbin 6-8) at Toronto (Lauer 7-2), 3:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Povich 2-6) at Houston (Alexander 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Burke 4-9) at Kansas City (Lorenzen 5-8), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 11-4) at Minnesota (Matthews 3-4), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-7) at Athletics (Morales 0-0), 10:05 p.m.

National League

Pittsburgh (Burrows 1-4) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 8-5), 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 4-5) at Washington (Cavalli 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Priester 11-2) at Cincinnati (Littell 9-8), 6:40 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 6-3) at Colorado (Dollander 2-9), 8:10 p.m.

Interleague

Miami (Quantrill 4-9) at Boston (Bello 8-6), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 10-6) at N.Y. Mets (McLean 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Wentz 3-3) at Cleveland (Cecconi 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Fried 12-5) at St. Louis (Gray 11-5), 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Houser 6-4) at San Francisco (Verlander 1-9), 9:05 p.m.

WNBA

New York at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Major League Soccer

Real Salt Lake at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

St Louis City at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Canadian Premier League

Halifax at Victoria, 6 p.m.

Canadian Elite Basketball League Conference Semifinals

East: Scarborough (3) at Ottawa (2), 1 p.m.

West: Play-In Winner at Vancouver (1), 3:30 p.m.