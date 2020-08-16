Sports Roundup August 16 *Updated 9:35 am*

Cy Harvey of Elmsdale became the inaugural Hot Rod Classics Powered by NTN race winner at Petty International Raceway on Saturday. Harvey took the lead on lap two of the 20-lap feature and held on for the win. Patrick Horne of Lawrencetown finished second and Jim Rankin of Mount Uniacke was third. The top three cars finished nose-to-tail as Horne and Rankin closed in on Harvey in the waning laps. The series returns September 19 as part of the Mike Stevens Memorial Weekend at Petty International Raceway in River Glade, New Brunswick.

The Vegas Golden Knights are just one victory away from being the first team to reach the second round. Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves for his 80th career playoff win as Vegas edged the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 for a 3-0 series lead. The Golden Knight can end the series today when Game 4 goes in Edmonton.

The Tampa Bay Lightning have taken back control in their series with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Alex Killorn, Brayden Point and Victor Hedman scored as the Lightning beat the Blue Jackets 3-2 to take a 2-1 lead in the series. Game 4 is Monday afternoon in Toronto.

The Blue Jays had Saturday’s game against Tampa Bay suspended in the fourth inning because of rain _ a hazard of playing in their temporary outdoor home in Buffalo, New York. Play was called at Sahlen Field with Toronto about to bat in the fourth inning and trailing 1-0. About two hours later, it became a suspended game. Play will resume at 1 p-m Eastern with a double header.

Another blow to the Yankees roster. A-L batting leader D-J LeMahieu was pulled from New York’s 11-5 win over the Boston Red Sox after spraining his left thumb. The team said the three-time All-Star was sent for imaging. LeMahieu is currently batting .411. The Yankees are already without star sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

Shane Bieber dominated once again, striking out 11 in seven scoreless innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Detroit Tigers for the 19th straight time, winning 3-1. Cleveland’s winning streak against one opponent is the longest since the Baltimore Orioles beat the Kansas City Royals 23 times in a row in 1969.

Stipe Miocic defeated Daniel Cormier by unanimous decision in a five-round bout to win the rubber match in a fantastic trilogy between the fighters in Las Vegas. Miocic swept the scorecards at U-F-C 252 to retain his title and stake his claim as perhaps the greatest heavyweight in U-F-C history.

Saturday’s Games

NHL

At Toronto

Boston 3 Carolina 1 (Bruins lead series 2-1)

Tampa Bay 3 Columbus 2 (Lightning lead series 2-1)

At Edmonton

Arizona 4 Colorado 2 (Avalanche lead series 2-1)

Las Vegas 2 Chicago 1 (Golden Knights lead series 3-0)

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay at Toronto (Postponed)

Minnesota 4 Kansas City 2 (1st game)

Kansas City 4 Minnesota 2 (2nd game)

Cleveland 3 Detroit 1

Houston 2 Seattle 1

N.Y. Yankees 11 Boston 5

National League

Milwaukee 6 Chicago Cubs 5 (10 innings)

Philadelphia 6 N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 2 Miami 1

Arizona 7 San Diego 6

Interleague

St. Louis 5 Chicago White Sox 1 (1st game)

St. Louis 6 Chicago White Sox 3 (2nd game)

Baltimore 7 Washington 3

Oakland 7 San Francisco 6

Texas 6 Colorado 4

L.A. Dodgers 6 L.A. Angels 5 (10 innings)

NBA

Portland 126 Memphis 122

Sunday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs

At Toronto

Washington vs. New York Islanders, 12 p.m. (Islanders lead series 2-0)

Philadelphia vs. Montreal, 8 p.m. (Series tied 1-1)

At Edmonton

Dallas vs. Calgary, 2 p.m. (Flames lead series 2-1)

Vegas vs. Chicago, 6:30 p.m. (Golden Knights lead series 3-0)

St. Louis vs. Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. (Canucks lead series 2-0)

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 1 p.m., (1st game)

Cleveland (Plutko 1-1) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 1-1) at Minnesota (Dobnak 3-1), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 1-2) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Chirinos 0-0) at Toronto (Shoemaker 0-1), 3:40 p.m., (2nd game)

Boston (Mazza 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-1), 7:08 p.m.

National League

N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-0), 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Erlin 0-0) at Miami (Hernandez 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-0), 2:20 p.m.

San Diego (Richards 1-1) at Arizona (Ray 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Interleague

Washington (Scherzer 1-1) at Baltimore (Means 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Allard 0-0) at Colorado (Gray 0-2), 3:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 1-1) at San Francisco (Webb 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-1), 4:10 p.m.