Sports Roundup – August 17

LOCAL SPORTS

AGR Fastpitch Playoffs in St. Andrews: Heatherton Warriors 10 St. Andrews Flyers 3

Winning pitcher: Paul Purcell, Losing Pitcher: Andrew MacIsaac

Top Hitters for Heatherton: Adam Anderson (3 run HR, Single, 4 RBI), Joe Chisholm (Single, 2 Doubles), Ricky Bowie (Single, Double, RBI), Trent Deyoung (Single, Triple)

Top Hitters for St Andrews: Andrew Macisaac & Dave MacPherson (HR, RBI), Pat MacCaron (Single, RBI)

Tonight, there’s a double-header in Pomquet – at 7 pm, the Acadians host St. Joseph’s, followed by St. Joseph’s vs St. Andrews at 9.

It’s a busy weekend at Riverside International Speedway in James River with the Summer Sizzler presented by Wilson Equipment. Saturday’s event will feature three of the top “undercard” racing divisions in the region, the Auto World Allstar Sportsman Series, the Cross Roads Legends Tour and the Whispering Winds Mini Stocks. This event will celebrate Riverside’s 55th anniversary on-track and off. The Sportsman Series will see Twin 55s presented by NAPA/Henry’s AUTOPRO; two 55-lap feature races with double points, awarded for each 55-lap segment and one overall winner. Sportsman racers will also contend for the Maritime Car Wash Provincial Bonus. The Cross Roads Legends Tour will run a 55-lap feature and the Whispering Winds Allstar Mini Stocks will run a combined 55-laps of feature racing in two parts, a 30-lap feature and a 25-lap feature. Trophies will be awarded to podium finishers in both mini-stock feature race segments. The mini-stock race is also the opening round of the special Rumble on the Rivers series organized by the Maritime Allstar series to celebrate the two oldest operating tracks in the Maritmes. Round two of two will be August 23rd at New Brunswick’s River Glade Speedway. The pit gate opens at 11 am, the grandstand gate opens at 2. Racing begins at 4 pm.

St. FX teams continue their pre-season today. The X-Men football team takes on the Mounties at Mount Allison at 2 pm. Meanwhile, the Moncton Aigles Bleues are at St. FX stadium this afternoon – the Men play at 3, followed by the women at 5.

NATIONAL SPORTS

A battle between the C-F-L’s top two teams came down to the wire, with the Alouettes finishing on top. Montreal survived a late push by the Saskatchewan Roughriders and held on for a 27-24 win. Als quarterback Davis Alexander threw for 285 yards, including a touchdown, and rushed for another major in the final seconds of the game. Saskatchewan’s Trevor Harris put up 355 passing yards with two T-Ds.

Felix Auger-Aliassime is out of the Cincinnati Open after dropping a three-set decision to Great Britain’s Jack Draper. The Canadian fired 12 aces, but also chalked up 12 double faults in his second match of the day. Earlier, Auger-Aliassime downed Norway’s Casper Ruud in straight sets to advance.

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon may be headed back to the injured list. Rendon left in the fourth inning of a game against the Atlanta Braves due to a bruised right elbow. The 34-year-old has made just 41 appearances this season after missing 68 games due to a strained left hamstring and another eight for lower back inflammation.

Justin Wrobleski collected his first major-league win as his Los Angeles Dodgers came back to beat the slumping St. Louis Cardinals 7-6. The left-hander was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma earlier in the day and made his fifth career start. He allowed four runs and four hits, including three homers, in five innings as the N-L West leaders stopped a two-game skid.

An unlikely culprit has snapped the Astros’ eight-game win streak. Luis Robert Junior homered twice as the Chicago White Sox downed Houston 5-4. The White Sox hold the majors’ worst record at 30 wins and 93 losses, while the Astros lead the A-L West.

Caitlin Clark finished with 29 points and 10 assists while Kelsey Mitchell scored 28 points to help the Indiana Fever fend off a furious second-half rally from the Phoenix Mercury for a 98-89 victory. Indiana swept the three-game season series with Phoenix as Clark tallied the 10th double-double of her rookie season. Kahleah Copper, one of Phoenix’s three U-S Olympic gold medalists, led the Mercury with 32 points and eight rebounds.

Friday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Montreal 27 Saskatchewan 24

MLB

Interleague

Chicago Cubs 6 Toronto 5 (10 innings)

Kansas City 7 Cincinnati 1

Pittsburgh 5 Seattle 3

Tampa Bay 5 Arizona 4

Milwaukee 5 Cleveland 3

L.A. Angels 3 Atlanta 2

American League

N.Y. Yankees 3 Detroit 0

Boston 12 Baltimore 10

Minnesota 4 Texas 3

Chicago White Sox 5 Houston 4

National League

Philadelphia 3 Washington 2

N.Y. Mets 7 Miami 3

L.A. Dodgers 7 St. Louis 6

Colorado 7 San Diego 3

WNBA

Indiana 98 Phoenix 89

Atlanta 83 Seattle 81

Connecticut 109 Dallas 91

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

CFL

Edmonton at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

NFL Pre-season

Atlanta at Baltimore, 12 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Houston, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Carolina, 7 p.m.

L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

MLB

Interleague

Seattle (Castillo 10-11) at Pittsburgh (Falter 5-7), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 9-11) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-5), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 9-5) at Tampa Bay (Springs 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Wacha 9-6) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 9-4), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Birdsong 3-2) at Oakland (Bido 3-3), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 10-4) at Milwaukee (Peralta 7-6), 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Sale 13-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 4-10), 9:38 p.m.

American League

N.Y. Yankees (Rodon 13-7) at Detroit (Montero 3-5), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Festa 2-2) at Texas (Eovaldi 8-6), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Bello 10-5) at Baltimore (Suarez 5-4), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-11) at Houston (Brown 10-7), 7:10 p.m.

National League

Miami (Meyer 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Severino 7-6), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Gore 7-10) at Philadelphia (Sanchez 8-8), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 9-6) at St. Louis (Pallante 4-6), 7:15 p.m.

San Diego (Cease 11-9) at Colorado (Freeland 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

WNBA

Minnesota at Washington, 2 p.m.

New York at Las Vegas, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.