Sports Roundup – August 18

LOCAL SPORTS

AGR Fastpitch Playoffs in Pomquet:

St. Joseph’s Chiefs 5 Pomquet Acadians 3

Winning pitcher: Jaron Kennedy (9 strikeouts) Losing pitcher: Jaiden Doiron

Top Hitters for St. Joseph’s: Jaron Kennedy (Single, Triple, 2 RBI), Paddy MacDonald (Single, Double, 2 RBI), Dan Chisholm (3 singles)

Top Hitters for Pomquet: Brian Gilfoy (Single, 2 RBI), Bryden Boudreau & Mike Deon (Single)

St. Joseph’s Chiefs 11 St. Andrew’s Flyers 0

Winning pitcher: Jaron Kennedy (9 strikeouts) Losing Pitcher: Andrew MacIsaac

Top Hitters for St. Joseph’s: Jaron Kennedy (HR, Single, 5 RBI), Logan Deyoung (Single, Double, RBI), Jarret Rossong (2 singles), Dan Chisholm, Logan Kennedy & Tully Grant (Single, RBI)

Top Hitters for St. Andrew’s: Andrew MacIsaac (2 singles), Tyler MacIsaac, Kerry Smith & Kory Tate (Single)

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Edmonton Elks have collected three straight wins for the first time in more than five years. Justin Ranking rushed for 108 yards with three touchdowns as the Elks handed the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at 47-22 loss. Edmonton’s interim head coach Jarious Jackson says after starting the season with seven losses, his players are beginning to believe in their ability to win games.

Russell Wilson slogged through a forgettable pre-season debut as his Pittsburgh Steelers dropped a 9-3 decision to the Josh Allen-less Buffalo Bills. The 35-year-old Wilson, slowed by a calf injury for much of training camp, completed 8 of 10 passes for 47 yards. He also took three sacks during five scoreless series of work.

Luis Severino pitched a four-hitter for his second career shutout as the New York Mets blanked the Miami Marlins 4-0 victory. Severino came in with losses in his previous starts, but was in complete control against the last-place Marlins. He struck out eight and walked one in the first shutout by a Mets starter since Jacob deGrom blanked Washington in April 2021.

Dairon Blanco homered twice, including his first career grand slam, and drove in seven runs as the Kansas City Royals routed the Cincinnati Reds 13-1. The Royals scored seven in the third and led 10-0 before the Cincinnati got through their batting order once. Kansas City right-hander Michael Wacha allowed four hits and struck out nine through six shutout innings as the Royals beat the Reds for the second straight night.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner are into the semifinals at the Cincinnati Open. Swiatek will look to extend her win streak to 16 matches when she takes on third-ranked Arnya Sabalenka in women’s singles play. On the men’s side, Sinner will face number three Alexander Zverev, the lone remaining former champion in the draw.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Edmonton 47 Hamilton 22

NFL Pre-season

Baltimore 13 Atlanta 12

Chicago 27 Cincinnati 3

Houston 28 N.Y. Giants 10

Detroit 24 Kansas City 23

Minnesota 27 Cleveland 12

Miami 13 Washington 6

Buffalo 9 Pittsburgh 3

Indianapolis 21 Arizona 13

Tennessee 16 Seattle 15

N.Y. Jets 15 Carolina 12

L.A. Rams 13 L.A. Chargers 9

Jacksonville 20 Tampa Bay 7

Dallas 27 Las Vegas 12

MLB

Interleague

Chicago Cubs 3 Toronto 2

Pittsburgh 7 Seattle 2

Tampa Bay 6 Arizona 1

Kansas City 13 Cincinnati 1

Oakland 2 San Francisco 0

Milwaukee 2 Cleveland 1

Atlanta 11 L.A. Angels 3

American League

Detroit 4 N.Y. Yankees 0

Minnesota 5 Texas 2

Boston 5 Baltimore 1

Houston 6 Chicago White Sox 1

National League

N.Y. Mets 4 Miami 0

Philadelphia 5 Washington 1

St. Louis 5 L.A. Dodgers 2

San Diego 8 Colorado 3

WNBA

Minnesota 99 Washington 83

New York 79 Las Vegas 67

Chicago 90 Los Angeles 86

Sunday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

CFL

Winnipeg at BC, 7 p.m.

NFL Pre-season

New Orleans at San Francisco, 8 p.m.

Green Bay at Denver, 8 p.m.

MLB

Interleague

Seattle (TBD) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 6-7), 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 8-8) at Cincinnati (Abbott 10-9), 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Lively 10-7) at Milwaukee (Rea 10-3), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Francis 5-3) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 9-2), 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 6-7) at L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 1-2), 4:07 p.m.

San Francisco (Snell 2-3) at Oakland (Sears 10-8), 4:07 p.m.

American League

Boston (Crawford 8-9) at Baltimore (Suarez 5-4), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Bush 0-1) at Houston (Valdez 12-5), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Lopez 11-8) at Texas (Mahle 0-1), 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 8-6) at Detroit (Skubal 13-4), 7:10 p.m.

National League

Miami (Bellozo 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Blackburn 5-3), 12:05 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 8-10) at Philadelphia (Walker 3-3), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-2) at St. Louis (Gray 11-7), 2:15 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 3-4) at Colorado (Blalock 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

WNBA

Connecticut at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Phoenix, 9 p.m.