Sports Roundup – August 19 *UPDATED 10:15 AM*

LOCAL SPORTS

St. FX varsity sports teams are kicking off their seasons with exhibition games. On Friday, the X-Men Soccer squad defeated UPEI 5-1 in Charlottetown. This afternoon, X-Men Football hosts Mount Allison at St. FX Stadium at 2 pm. Tomorrow, the X-Women soccer team is hosting an exhibition game in Guysborough against Acadia at 3 pm.

Riverside International Speedway is marking a milestone this weekend, as the East Coast International 150 will be the 250th race of the Maritime Pro Stock Tour. To honour the occasion, 17 drivers with one hundred starts or more will be invited as special guests to be recognized at Riverside as inaugural recipients of the new Maritime Pro Stock Tour Legacy Award.

Antigonish’s Donald Chisholm has over 150 starts in the series, while Jonathan Hicken from New Glasgow has over 100. The Maritime Pro Stock Tour 250th race celebrations at Riverside begin at 4 as part of the Summer Sizzler Grass Roots Racing Extravaganza.

Third-generation racer Emily Chisholm, granddaughter of Riverside founder John Chisholm and daughter of track owner Donald Chisholm, will make her Legends Cars debut at Riverside as part of the Crossroads Legends 50.

Yesterday’s AGR playoff games were rained out, but have been rescheduled to this evening in St. Andrews. It begins with Pomquet vs St. Andrews at 7 pm, followed by Heatherton vs Guysborough at 9.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Defensive back Demerio Houston carried an interception into the end zone as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers held off the Calgary Stampeders 19-18. Sergio Castillo made four field goals in the defence-first win for Winnipeg. Bombers quarterback Dru Brown finished 17-of-27 for 171 yards, starting in place of the injured Zach Collaros.

Jose Berrios struck out eight in five & two-third innings but the Blue Jays wasted his start as Toronto fell to the Cincinnati Reds 1-0. Christian Encarnacion-Strand homered in the ninth to break the scoreless tie for the Reds.

Julio Rodriguez and Mike Ford homered as the Seattle Mariners extended their winning streak to four games with a 2-0 win over the Houston Astros. The Mariners took a half-game lead over Toronto in the race for the third, and final, American League wild-card spot. Seattle trails Houston by two-and-a-half games for the second wild-card spot.

Fernando Tatis Junior capped San Diego’s four-run eighth inning with a two-run homer, and the Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-0. San Diego won for the third time in four games, improving to 3-2 on a 10-game homestand. The Padres need a strong finish and some help to rally to an National League wild-card spot.

Canada’s men’s basketball team wrapped up exhibition play ahead of the FIBA World Cup on a losing note. Lu Dort scored a team-high 13 points but it was not enough as Canada fell 94-88 to the Dominican Republic. Trae Bell-Haynes added 12 points off the bench, while R-J Barrett and Dillon Brooks each had 10 for Canada.

Max Homa made 10 birdies for a 62 in the second round of the B-M-W Championship. That gives him a two-shot lead over Chris Kirk. Corey Conners is the low Canadian, seven shots back of Homa. The top 30 players in the FedEx Cup advance to the Tour Championship next week.

Friday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Winnipeg 19 Calgary 18

MLB

Interleague

Kansas City 4 Chicago Cubs 3

Cincinnati 1 Toronto 0

Colorado 14 Chicago White Sox 1

Minnesota 5 Pittsburgh 1

Milwaukee 9 Texas 8

American League

Detroit 4 Cleveland 2 (1st game)

Cleveland 4 Detroit 1 (2nd game)

Boston 8 N.Y. Yankees 3

Seattle 2 Houston 0

Baltimore 9 Oakland 4

Tampa Bay 9 L.A. Angels 6 (10 innings)

National League

Washington 8 Philadelphia 7

Atlanta 4 San Francisco 0

N.Y. Mets 7 St. Louis 1

San Diego 4 Arizona 0

Miami 11 L.A. Dodgers 3

NFL Pre-Season

N.Y. Giants 21 Carolina 19

Cincinnati 13 Atlanta 13

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

FIFA Women’s World Cup – Third-Place Game

Sweden vs. Australia, 4 am at Brisbane, Australia

CFL

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

MLB

Interleague

Kansas City (Singer 8-8) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 13-3), 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 9-8) at Texas (Dunning 9-4), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 11-6) at Cincinnati (Williamson 4-2), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 9-8) at Minnesota (Gray 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-5) at Colorado (Freeland 4-13), 8:10 p.m.

American League

Boston (Crawford 5-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-3), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 8-6) at Cleveland (Bibee 9-2), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 10-5) at Houston (Valdez 9-8), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Irvin 1-3) at Oakland (Waldichuk 2-7), 9:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 12-7) at L.A. Angels (Silseth 4-1), 9:07 p.m.

National League

Philadelphia (Sanchez 1-3) at Washington (Irvin 3-5), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 9-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-8), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 9-9) at Atlanta (Chirinos 5-5), 7:20 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 9-5) at San Diego (Darvish 8-8), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Perez 5-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Urias 10-6), 9:10 p.m.

NFL Pre-Season

Jacksonville at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New York Jets, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 8 p.m.

New England at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Tennessee at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Denver at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

MLS/Liga MX Leagues Cup Final

Miami at Nashville, 9 p.m.

Third-Place Game

Monterrey at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.