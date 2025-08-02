Sports Roundup – August 2

Rookie Trey Vaval dazzled a sold-out crowd of Blue Bombers fans when he returned a kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown and followed up with a 97-yard punt return for a major that helped Winnipeg snap a three-game C-F-L losing streak with a 40-31 victory over the Toronto Argonauts. The Argos slipped to 2-and-6.

Mike Yastrzemski homered in his first at-bat with Kansas City, Michael Wacha limited Toronto to a run in eight innings in his longest outing of the season and the visiting Royals whipped the Blue Jays 9-3. Vladimir Guerrero Junior and Addison Barger hit homers for the Jays in a losing cause.

Xavier Edwards hit a tying two-run single in the ninth, then raced home with the winning run on Agustín Ramírez’s chopper in front of the plate as the Miami Marlins rallied to beat the visiting New York Yankees 13-12 in front of an electric Miami crowd. Giancarlo Stanton and Trent Grisham hit three-run homers that helped the Yankees build a 9-4 lead before the Marlins stunned New York with a six-run seventh.

Three goals in a span of six minutes took care of all the scoring. Unfortunately for C-F Montreal, the Major League Soccer club only had one of them as it dropped a 2-1 Leagues Cup decision to LIGA M-X side Toluca at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey. Efrain Morales scored for Montreal, which opened Cup play earlier this week with a 7-6 victory on penalty kicks against Leon. Montreal’s next game is Tuesday when it hosts Puebla.

Rickea Jackson had 27 points and nine rebounds, Kelsey Plum chipped in with 22 points, and the 12-and-15 Los Angeles Sparks outlasted the Seattle Storm 108-106 in double overtime for a thrilling W-N-B-A road victory. Nneka Ogwumike had 37 points and 12 rebounds for the 16-and-12 Storm, while Skylar Diggins chipped in with 18 points and five assists.

The Vancouver Bandits clinched home court for the Canadian Elite Basketball League playoffs with a 121-105 road win against the Edmonton Stingers. Mitch Creek led the Langley, B-C-based team with 35 points and nine rebounds, while Zach Copeland chipped in with 27 points and seven rebounds for the 16-and-5 Bandits. Sean East the Second and Keon Ambrose-Hylton led the 12-and-8 Stingers with 19 points apiece.

Friday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Winnipeg 41 Toronto 30

MLB

American League

Kansas City 9 Toronto 3

Seattle 4 Texas 3

Cleveland 3 Minnesota 2

Chicago White Sox 6 L.A. Angels 3

National League

Milwaukee 16 Washington 9

San Diego 4 St. Louis 1

Cincinnati 3 Atlanta 2

San Francisco 4 N.Y. Mets 3 (10 innings)

Colorado 17 Pittsburgh 16

Interleague

Miami 13 N.Y. Yankees 12

Boston 2 Houston 1 (10 innings)

Philadelphia 5 Detroit 4

L.A. Dodgers 5 Tampa Bay 0

Chicago Cubs 1 Baltimore 0

Athletics 5 Arizona 1

Leagues Cup – Phase One

Toluca 2 Montreal 1

New York City 2 Leon 0

Columbus 3 Puebla 1

Mazatlan 2 Houston 0

Tigres 2 San Diego 1

LAFC 1 Pachuca 1 (LAFC wins 4-2 on penalties)

WNBA

Los Angeles 108 Seattle 106 (2 OT)

Indiana 88 Dallas 78

Golden State 73 Chicago 66

Connecticut 78 New York 62

Atlanta 96 Phoenix 72

Canadian Elite Basketball League

Vancouver 121 Edmonton 105

Montreal 103 Brampton 83

Winnipeg 98 Saskatchewan 89

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

CFL

Hamilton at Edmonton, 3 p.m.

Saskatchewan at Montreal, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Kansas City (Cameron 5-4) at Toronto (Scherzer 1-1), 3:07 p.m.

Houston (Gordon 4-3) at Boston (Buehler 6-6), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 4-6) at Cleveland (Bibee 7-9), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (deGrom 10-3) at Seattle (Castillo 8-6), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Civale 2-6) at L.A. Angels (Hendricks 6-7), 10:07 p.m.

National League

Pittsburgh (Skenes 6-8) at Colorado (Gomber 0-5), 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-0) at Washington (Irvin 8-5), 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Teng 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-3), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 5-8) at Cincinnati (Burns 0-3), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (McGreevy 2-2) at San Diego (Vásquez 3-4), 10:10 p.m.

Interleague

L.A. Dodgers (Snell 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 8-5), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Sugano 8-5) at Chicago Cubs (Brown 5-7), 2:20 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 10-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-4), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 1-1) at Miami (Pérez 3-3), 4:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 7-12) at Athletics (Ginn 2-2), 10:05 p.m.

WNBA

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

Canadian Elite Basketball League

Calgary at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Leagues Cup – Phase One

Orlando at Atlas, 4 p.m.

Miami at Necaxa, 5 p.m.

Pumas at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

America at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake at Atletico de San Luis, 7:30

Portland at Querataro, 9 p.m.

Northern Super League

Montreal at Halifax, 2 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Canadian Premier League

Valour (Winnipeg) at Forge (Hamilton), 7 p.m.