Sports Roundup – August 2

Kevin Gausman pitched five and two-thirds innings for his first win since May 22nd, George Springer had two hits and two R-B-Is, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the visiting St. Louis Cardinals 5-1. The sellout crowd at Rogers Centre rose for a standing ovation when Gausman was removed in the sixth. The subject of trade rumours ahead of Monday’s M-L-B deadline, Gausman tapped his heart in acknowledgment of the cheers as he walked to the dugout.

Backup quarterback Tommy Stevens scored three rushing touchdowns as the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders evened their season series with Edmonton, edging the Elks 28-26. The Riders improved to 5-and-2 and moved into sole possession of second place in the West Division. The first-place Elks, who haven’t made the playoffs since 2019, dropped to 6-and-2.

Quarterback Vernon Adams Junior of the Calgary Stampeders threw his league-leading 21st touchdown pass in a 44-20 victory over the host Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Stamps improved to 4-and-4, while the Tabbies fell to 3-and-5. Adams also managed to keep his interception-free season going, although a Hamilton penalty negated a possible pick.

Sabrina Ionescu had 27 points and 10 assists, Han Xu (HAHN shoo) scored 17 points off the bench, and the visiting New York Liberty edged the Phoenix Mercury 94-92. Breanna Stewart had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Liberty. DeWanna Bonner and Kahleah Copper both had 25 points for the Mercury. Bonner played in her 565th career W-N-B-A game, tied for second with Diana Taurasi (tor-AH-see) for most in a career.

Twenty-one-year-old Arthur Gea of France beat Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ontario, 6-3 and 6-4 to win the Los Cabos Open singles title, denying the 27-year-old Canadian of back-to-back titles at the A-T-P 250 hard-court tournament in Mexico. The match took 90 minutes to play.

Saturday’s Scores

CFL

Saskatchewan 28 Edmonton 26

Calgary 44 Hamilton 20

MLB

Interleague

Toronto 5 St. Louis 1

Chicago Cubs 5 N.Y. Yankees 2

Boston 3 L.A. Dodgers 2

Detroit 8 Athletics 6

Philadelphia 5 Baltimore 0

Arizona 12 Cleveland 8

Colorado 12 Kansas City 6

American League

Tampa Bay 1 Chicago White Sox 0

Seattle 4 Minnesota 3

Houston 5 Texas 4

National League

San Diego 6 San Francisco 5

Miami 6 N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 8 Washington 3

Pittsburgh 4 Cincinnati 1

Milwaukee 3 L.A. Angels 1

MLS

Vancouver 1 Los Angeles FC 1

CF Montreal 2 New England 2

Cincinnati 4 San Jose 2

Portland 2 Seattle 1

New York 3 Orlando City 2

Nashville 2 D.C. United 2

Columbus 2 Miami 2

Philadelphia 3 Atlanta 2

Real Salt Lake 1 St Louis City 1

Houston 2 Sporting Kansas City 0

San Diego FC 1 Minnesota 1

Chicago 2 Charlotte FC 1

Colorado 1 Austin FC 0

FC Dallas 0 LA Galaxy 0

Northern Super League

Toronto 6 Calgary 0

Canadian Premier League

Vancouver FC 3 Atletico Ottawa 1

Cavalry 5 Inter Toronto 0

WNBA

Chicago 84 Las Vegas 83

New York 94 Phoenix 92

Sunday’s Schedule (All times Eastern)

MLB

Interleague

St. Louis (Liberatore 5-8) at Toronto (Scherzer 1-4), 1:37 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-2) at Baltimore (Bradish 7-9), 1:35 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 8-8) at Cleveland (Williams 10-6), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-5) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 8-7), 2:20 p.m.

Kansas City (Lugo 4-6) at Colorado (Freeland 2-10), 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Misiorowski 11-4) at L.A. Angels (Ureña 6-7), 3:15 p.m.

Boston (Bennett 6-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 4-7), 7:20 p.m.

American League

Chicago White Sox (Kay 7-5) at Tampa Bay (Jax 6-8), 1:40 p.m.

Texas (Rocker 4-8) at Houston (Lambert 8-5), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Montero 7-6) at Athletics (Jump 4-6), 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Bradley 9-4) at Seattle (Kirby 8-9), 4:10 p.m.

National League

Washington (Cavalli 8-4) at Atlanta (Pérez 6-6), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 11-6) at N.Y. Mets (Stock 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 6-7) at Cincinnati (Burns 12-1), 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Roupp 7-9) at San Diego (King 6-7), 4:10 p.m.

WNBA

Indiana at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles at Portland, 3:30 p.m.

Connecticut at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Canadian Premier League

Forge at Halifax, 6 p.m.