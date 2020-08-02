Sports Roundup – August 2

Game 1 between the Jets and Flames went to Calgary. The Flames rode superior special teams to a 4-1 win over the demoralized Jets to start their qualifying-round series. Winnipeg forward Mark Scheifele left early in the first period favouring his left leg, and his team never bounced back.

Defenceman Jeff Petry scored the winner in overtime as the Canadiens beat the Penguins 3-2 in Game 1 of their qualifying series at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. Montreal’s backbone Carey Price was at his best. He stopped 39-of-41 Pittsburgh shots.

The Oilers find themselves down against the Blackhawks despite home-ice advantage. Dominik Kubalik scored two goals and added three assists, leading Chicago to a 6-4 win over Edmonton at Rogers Place in the opener of their best-of-five qualifying round series.

Kyle Lowry poured in 33 points and a career-high 14 rebounds to lead the Raptors to a 107-92 victory over the L-A Lakers in their opening game of the N-B-A restart in the Disney bubble. Toronto’s O-G Anunoby had 23 points and was a perfect three for three from beyond the arc.

Aaron Judge homered for a career-high fourth straight game, and the New York Yankees extended their winning streak to five with a 5-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox. Gio Urshela was the difference for the Yankees as he hit his first big league grand slam.

Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the U-S Open because of concerns over COVID-19. Kyrgios said in an Instagram post that he had no problem with the United States Tennis Association proceeding with its plans to hold the tournament. But he cited health and safety concerns amid the pandemic as he joined fellow Australian Ash Barty in opting out of the Flushing Meadows Grand Slam.

Saturday’s Games

NHL

At Toronto

Carolina 3 N.Y. Rangers 2 (Hurricanes lead best-of-five series 1-0)

N.Y. Islanders 2 Florida 1 (Islanders lead best-of-five series 1-0)

Montreal 3 Pittsburgh 2 (OT) (Canadiens lead best-of-five series 1-0)

At Edmonton

Chicago 6 Edmonton 4 (Blackhawks lead best-of-five series 1-0)

Calgary 4 Winnipeg 1 (Flames lead best-of-five series 1-0)

MLB

American League

Minnesota 3 Cleveland 0

N.Y. Yankees 5 Boston 2

Chicago White Sox 11 Kansas City 5

L.A. Angels 5 Houston 4 (10 innings)

Baltimore 5 Tampa Bay 4 (11 innings)

Oakland 3 Seattle 2 (10 innings)

National League

Atlanta 7 N.Y. Mets 1

L.A. Dodgers 11 Arizona 2

Colorado 6 San Diego 1

Chicago Cubs 4 Pittsburgh 3

Interleague

San Francisco 7 Texas 3

NBA

Miami 125 Denver 105

Oklahoma City 110 Utah 94

L.A. Clippers 126 New Orleans 103

Indiana 127 Philadelphia 121

Toronto 107 L.A. Lakers 92

MLS

Minnesota 4 San Jose 1

Portland 3 New York City FC 1

Sunday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NHL

At Edmonton

Arizona vs. Nashville, 2 p.m. (Best-of-five series tied 0-0)

St. Louis vs. Colorado, 6:30 p.m. (Best-of-five series tied 0-0)

Minnesota vs. Vancouver 10:30 p.m. (Best-of-five series tied 0-0)

At Toronto

Philadelphia vs. Boston, 3 p.m. (Best-of-five series tied 0-0)

Columbus vs. Toronto 8 p.m. (Best-of-five series tied 0-0)

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay (Chirinos 0-0) at Baltimore (Milone 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-1) at Kansas City (Junis 0-0), 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 1-0) at Minnesota (Bailey 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (James 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 0-1) at Seattle (Graveman 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Hall 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 0-1), 7:08 p.m.

National League

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-0) at Atlanta (Wright 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-0), 2:20 p.m.

San Diego (Davies 1-0) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-0), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0) at Arizona (Kelly 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Interleague

Cincinnati (TBD) at Detroit (Garcia 0-0), 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati (TBD) at Detroit (Norris 0-0), 3:40 p.m., 2nd game

Texas (Allard 0-0) at San Francisco (Samardzija 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

NBA

Washington at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Portland at Boston, 3:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis, 4 p.m.

Sacramento at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 9 p.m.