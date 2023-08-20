Sports Roundup – August 20

LOCAL SPORTS

In AUS pre-season football, the X-Men dropped the visiting Mount Allison Mounties 46-7, thanks in part to four touchdowns in the second quarter. Justin Letendre-Lampron, who relieved Silas Fagnan at quarterback, passed for two of those touchdowns. The X-Men open their regular season at home next Saturday afternoon against Bishop’s.

The X-Women Soccer team will be in Guysborough today hosting an exhibition match versus Acadia at 3 pm.

Jarrett Butcher put his name in the history books by winning the Maritime Pro Stock Tour Series’ 250th race – the East Coast International 150 at Riverside Speedway. It’s Butcher’s third win this season. Current point leader Craig Slaunwhite hunted Butcher through the final turn, but had to settle for second. Mike Rodgers picked up the R&D Performance Centre Most Laps Led award but some late cautions ultimately left him in third. Donald Chisholm kept himself in the mix and finished fifth. Ryan VanOirschot was ninth in the 13-car field.

The tour will be out of action the next couple of weeks as drivers and crews prepare for the last two events of the season. Riverside Speedway will be the site for the Modern Pumps & Metals 150 on Saturday, September 9th.

AGR Playoffs on Saturday:

Heatherton Warriors 8 Guysborough Broadhorns 2

Winning Pitcher: Trent Deyoung (7K)

Losing Pitcher: Lowell MacDonald (1K)

Top Hitters for Heatherton: Alex Chisholm (3 run HR, single, 4 RBI), Joe Chisholm (Solo homer, RBI)

Top Hitter for Guysborough: James Connolly (Single, RBI)

St. Andrews Flyers 12 Pomquet Acadians 6

Winning Pitcher: Andrew MacIsaac (2K)

Losing Pitcher: Jaiden Dorion

Top Hitters for St. Andrews: Andrew MacIsaac (Solo HR, single), Dave Macpherson (Triple, single, 2 RBI), Kory Tate (Double, single, 2 RBI), Pat MacCarron (3 singles, 3 RBI)

Top Hitters for Pomquet: Blair VanOrscoit (Double, 2 RBI), Bryan Deyoung (2 singles, 2 RBI)

Crossovers are today at the Heatherton Field.

10am – St. Andrew’s vs Pomquet

Noon – Heatherton vs Guysborough

2pm – Championship

NATIONAL SPORTS

Davis Schneider hit a tie-breaking solo homer and closer Jordan Romano worked out of a jam in the ninth inning, sending the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Chris Bassitt pitched six innings as Toronto snapped a two-game losing skid. Bo Bichette hit an R-B-I single in his first big-league game since July 31st. Schneider went deep against Brandon Williamson with one out in the fifth and the game tied 3-3.

Julio Rodriguez set a major league record with his 17th hit in four games, Dylan Moore homered twice, Logan Gilbert registered his 14th quality start of the season and the Seattle Mariners defeated the Houston Astros 10-3 for their fifth-straight win. The Mariners, who are 13-and-3 in their last 16 games, pulled to one-and-a-half games behind the Astros for the second A-L wild-card spot and maintained a half game lead over the Toronto Blue Jays for the third and final A-L wild-card berth.

The visiting Montreal Alouettes erased a late deficit and got some last-second heroics from former Ottawa quarterback Caleb Evans to defeat the Redblacks 25-24 in C-F-L action. The Redblacks had led the entire game, but couldn’t stop Montreal on a last-minute touchdown drive. The 6-and-3 Alouettes extended their winning streak to 4 games, while Ottawa dropped to 3-and-7 and are mired in a 4-game losing skid.

New England’s pre-season game with the Green Bay Packers was called off early after Patriots’ rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden was carted off the field in the fourth quarter. Bolden appeared to collide with teammate Calvin Munson while attempting to make a hit on Green Bay’s Malik Heath. After medical officials treated Bolden, and he was carted off, the N-F-L teams decided not to continue.

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic meet today in the Cincinnati Open men’s singles final in a rematch of their Wimbledon final. The top-ranked Alcaraz erased a match point in the second set and rallied past Hubert Hurkacz in the first men’s semifinal Saturday. Then, No. 2 Djokovic defeated Alexander Zverev, the 2021 tournament champ, to earn a shot at his third title in the U-S Open tune-up. Coco Gauff plays for the women’s singles title on Sunday after upsetting top-ranked Iga Swiatek. She faces Karolina Muchova, who overcame No. 2-seeded Aryna Sabalenka.

Lionel Messi scored early in regulation and converted the first shot in penalty kicks as Inter Miami edged Nashville 10-9 on penalties in the Leagues Cup final on Saturday night. Messi scored for the 10th time in seven games since joining Inter Miami, converting in the 23rd minute. Nashville fans had booed Messi on his previous touches of the ball, but the stadium erupted in cheers when the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner who led Argentina to the World Cup crown last year scored.

Saturday’s scoreboard

FIFA Women’s World Cup – Third-Place Game

Sweden 2 Australia 0

CFL

Montreal 25 Ottawa 24

MLB

Interleague

Toronto 4 Cincinnati 3

Chicago Cubs 6 Kansas City 4

Milwaukee 6 Texas 1

Pittsburgh 7 Minnesota 4

Colorado 11 Chicago White Sox 5

American League

Seattle 10 Houston 3

Boston 8 N.Y. Yankees 1

Baltimore 7 Oakland 2 (10 innings)

Detroit 4 Cleveland 3

L.A. Angels 7 Tampa Bay 6 (1st game)

Tampa Bay 18 L.A. Angels 4 (2nd game)

National League

Philadelphia 12 Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 13 St. Louis 2

Atlanta 6 San Francisco 5

Arizona 8 San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 3 Miami 1 (1st game)

L.A. Dodgers 3 Miami 1 (2nd game)

NFL Pre-Season

Jacksonville 25 Detroit 7

Miami 28 Houston 3

Pittsburgh 27 Buffalo 15

Indianapolis 24 Chicago 17

Tampa Bay 13 New York Jets 6

Kansas City 38 Arizona 10

New England 21 Green Bay 17

Tennessee 24 Minnesota 16

San Francisco 21 Denver 20

Las Vegas 34 L.A. Rams 17

Seattle 22 Dallas 14

MLS/Liga MX Leagues Cup

Final

Miami 1 Nashville 1 (Miami wins 10-9 on penalties)

Third-Place Game

Philadelphia 3 Monterrey 0

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

FIFA Women’s World Cup Championship Game

Spain vs. England, 6 a.m.

CFL

B.C. at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Seattle (Hancock 0-0) at Houston (Brown 9-8), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Winckowski 3-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 8-7), 1:35 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 8-6) at Cleveland (Allen 6-5), 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 7-6) at Oakland (Sears 2-9), 4:07 p.m.

National League

San Francisco (Junis 3-3) at Atlanta (Fried 4-1), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-6) at St. Louis (Hudson 4-0), 2:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-5) at Washington (Williams 5-7), 7:10 p.m.

Interleague

Toronto (Ryu 1-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 2-4), 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Bido 2-3) at Minnesota (Keuchel 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 3-13) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-6), 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 4-4) at Texas (Scherzer (12-4), 2:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-6) at Colorado (Flexen 1-5), 3:10 p.m.

NFL Pre-Season

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 7:05 p.m.

MLS

Montreal at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at New York City, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Austin at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Miami, ppd