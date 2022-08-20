Sports Roundup – August 20

LOCAL SPORTS

It’s Summer Sizzler Weekend at Riverside International Speedway. The Wilson Equipment Summer Sizzler event showcases the Auto World Allstar Sportsman Series, the Passion Flooring Mini Stock Tour, and the Hot Rod Classics Vintage Race Car Series Presented by Conrad Brothers. Local racers include Corey Breen, Daniel Delorey, Brad DeCoste, Jeffrey Breen, Dennios Nickerson, and Kevin Morse. The grandstands open and practice begins at 1, with the drivers meetings at 3:15. Racing begins at 4 p.m.

AGR Playoffs on Friday Night:

Carmie MacInnis Insurance St. Joseph’s Chiefs 7, St.Andrew’s Flyers 5

Winning Pitcher: Jaron Kennedy (12 K) Losing Pitcher: Andrew Macisaac (7 K)

Top hitters for the Chiefs were: Logan Kennedy (3/4, 3 singles), Arnold Murphy (1/4 , single, 2 RBI), Jaron Kennedy (1/2, Single, walk, 2 RBI), Riley Wilson (1/2, Single, walk, 2 RBI)

Top hitters for the Flyers were: Andrew MacIsaac (2/3, solo homer, single, walk, 2 RBI), Dylan Maclean (2/3, 2 singles, 1 RBI), Kory Tate (1/1, single, 3 walks, 1 RBI)

Guysborough Broadhorns 7, Pomquet Acadians 0

Winning Pitcher: Adam Rodgers (10 K) Losing Pitcher: Richie Connors (7 K)

Top hitters for Guysborough were: Adam Rodgers (1/3, HR, 2 RBI), Joe LeBlanc (2/4, single, double), Jeff Myers (1/4, double, RBI)

Top Hitters for Pomquet were: Dave Macpherson (1/3, triple), Logan Chisholm (1/2, single)

Action continues Saturday Afternoon with two games @ Pomquet Field:

1pm Carmie MacInnis St. Joseph’s Chiefs vs Pomquet Acadians

3pm Heatherton Warriors vs Guysborough Broadhorns

Nathan MacKinnon will be showing off the Stanley Cup in Halifax today. The trophy will be the focus of a downtown parade that starts at the Scotiabank Centre at noon — and ends at Grand Parade at 1 p-m. The celebration will mark the Colorado Avalanche’s win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in the N-H-L championship. On Monday, the Cup will be led through the streets of St. John’s in a parade led by Alex Newhook.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The gold-medal final for the world junior hockey championship is now set after Finland defeated Sweden 1-0 in Edmonton. Kasper Puutio scored the lone goal for Finland, which will take on Canada tomorrow night. Canada defeated Czechia 5-2 in the other semifinal.

Kevin Gausman led the way with seven strikeouts in seven innings as the Toronto Blue Jays earned a 4-0 win over the New York Yankees. Teoscar Hernandez hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning. Lourdes Gurriel Junior and Danny Jansen also recorded R-B-Is in the victory. The win is Toronto’s third in a row.

Triston McKenzie struck out a career-high 14 batters and the Cleveland Guardians scored four runs with two outs in the seventh to rally for a 5-2 win over the Chicago White Sox. McKenzie struck out eight of the last 10 hitters he faced and didn’t walk a batter in seven innings, but left with his team trailing 2-1. All-Star Jose Ramirez hit a solo homer in the sixth for his 23rd of the year, and reaching 99 R-B-Is this season.

Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez was taken to a hospital during Friday’s game against the Atlanta Braves due to shortness of breath. Houston manager Dusty Baker says the Braves’ in-game fireworks made Alvarez’s symptoms worse. Alvarez departed the game under his own power in the the fifth inning. Baker says he got a positive report after the game from doctors who examined Alvarez, adding that the slugger is “doing fine.” Alvarez is second in the A-L with 31 homers.

The B-C Lions extended their winning streak to five games with a 28-10 road win over the 5-and-5 Saskatchewan Roughriders. B-C ruled out star Canadian Q-B Nathan Rourke from the fourth quarter with a foot injury. Rourke threw for 375 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions before exiting the game.

The Edmonton Elks scored 21 unanswered points in the second half going on to defeat the Ottawa Redblacks 30-12. Edmonton Q-B Taylor Cornelius threw for two touchdowns in the win. The 3-and-7 Elks snapped a three-game skid with the win in a battle between the two worst teams in the C-F-L.

Friday’s Scoreboard

World Junior Hockey Championship at Edmonton – Semifinals

Canada 5 Czechia 2

Finland 1 Sweden 0

CFL

Edmonton 30 Ottawa 12

B.C. 28 Saskatchewan 10

Major League Baseball

American League

Baltimore 15 Boston 10

Toronto 4 N.Y. Yankees 0

Cleveland 5 Chicago White Sox 2

Kansas City 3 Tampa Bay 2 (10 innings)

L.A. Angels 1 Detroit 0

Minnesota 2 Texas 1

Seattle 10 Oakland 2

National League

Chicago Cubs 8 Milwaukee 7

Pittsburgh 5 Cincinnati 4

N.Y. Mets 7 Philadelphia 2

Colorado 7 San Francisco 4

St. Louis 5 Arizona 1

Washington 6 San Diego 3

L.A. Dodgers 2 Miami 1

Interleague

Atlanta 6 Houston 2

MLS

Seattle 3 LA Galaxy 3

NFL Pre-Season

New England 20 Carolina 10

Green Bay 20 New Orleans 10

Houston 24 L.A. Rams 20

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

World Junior Hockey Championship at Edmonton

Gold Medal Game

Canada vs. Finland, 8 p.m.

Bronze Medal Game

Sweden vs. Czechia, 4 p.m.

CFL

Hamilton at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Major League Baseball

American League

Toronto (White 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-5), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 4-3) at Detroit (Alexander 2-7), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 7-1) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-4), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 2-7) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 7-4), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 5-5) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-6), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 5-8) at Minnesota (Archer 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 10-5) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-7), 7:15 p.m.

National League

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-6), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-5), 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Dunn 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-9), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-3), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco (Cobb 4-6) at Colorado (Feltner 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 6-6) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-12), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Gray 7-8) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-6), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 2-6) at L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Interleague

Houston (Javier 7-8) at Atlanta (Strider 7-4), 7:15 p.m.

MLS

Cincinnati at New York, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

New England at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Miami, 8 p.m.

Austin FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10 p.m.

NFL Pre-Season

Denver at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 4 p.m.

Las Vegas at Miami, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.